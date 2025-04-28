From math to meaning: AAI students build birdhouses to support older adults’ mental health

Ten older adults from South Jordan received handmade birdhouses from 27 students at the American Academy of Innovation, and those adults’ faces lit up with smiles.

It was more than just a gift; it was an hour of conversation and bonding over a shared affection of birds.

In their math classes, the students had learned about various bird species and their symbolic meanings. They then applied their math skills to craft 10 birdhouses that would attract specific types of birds.

Jamie Anderson, the South Jordan Community Center manager for senior programs, explained the project aimed to foster connections across generations and improve mental well-being.

“I love that students researched how birdwatching benefits mental health,” she said. “It’s particularly important for seniors, a group often overlooked in mental health discussions.”

The connection between birdwatching and reduced stress was highlighted by mental health researchers in the United Kingdom in their 2022 study titled “Smartphone-based Ecological Momentary Assessment Reveals Mental Health Benefits of Birdlife,” published in “Scientific Reports.”

The study, which involved nearly 1,300 participants between April 2018 and October 2021, found that “everyday encounters with birdlife were associated with lasting improvements in mental well-being.” Birdwatching offers benefits for both healthy individuals and those with mental health conditions, like depression.

May, recognized as National Mental Health Month since 1949, brings attention to the fact that one in four adults will experience a diagnosable mental disorder each year, according to John Hopkins Medicine.

Birdwatching, a hobby enjoyed by more than 70 million Americans, is believed to help reduce stress by allowing people to spend time in nature and find calm, ultimately lowering anxiety. The study found that the positive effects of birdwatching could last for up to eight hours.

Landon Leak, an AAI math teacher, spoke with his students before they started building the birdhouses.

“This connects you with older people and by partnering with this community center, we’re focusing on mental health; the bird you pick to attract to the birdhouse might help them,” he said.

Before beginning their birdhouses, eighth-grade students reviewed formulas related to triangles, including the angle sum theorem, the Pythagorean theorem and the exterior angle theorem.

Meanwhile, sixth-grade students applied math by calculating the area and volume needed for the birdhouses.

“I try to pick projects with service because I think it not only helps them learn the math, but like it's teaching things that will carry them throughout their life,” Leak said. “Helping others is huge.”

Eighth-grader Lexie Fischer enjoyed the real-life application of math skills.

“I like taking these theorems and applying them to make something,” she said. “I like how our teacher has us do something we can learn it and how we’re going to make the older people happy and help them with their mental health.”

Her classmate Jessica Jensen agreed: “Learning about angles is better when you're getting to apply it to something else, not just doing a worksheet. This is useful and rewarding and it’s going to be helpful paying it forward.”

At another table, Alfred Estrella, already was applying the theorems.

“I'm excited to make a birdhouse, especially knowing it's going to help the elderly with their mental health,” he said. “I have more motivation, and I like that each bird represents something so maybe seeing it will make them feel loved.”

After proving the theorems, the eighth graders crafted the birdhouses and wrote reflections on how the formulas helped in the design process. A third element of the project had students creatively explain which bird they were aiming to attract and the symbolism behind it.

Leak encouraged students to select a bird to attract with their birdhouses. Using the school’s tools, he cut the wood for the project.

“The idea behind choosing a bird is that many people believe certain birds carry messages from loved ones,” he said. “I love this project because it’s hands-on and meaningful. I focus on social-emotional learning because I struggled in middle school and want these kids to have a better experience. Helping others has helped me, and I hope it does the same for them.”

The project was a hit among the students.

Eighth-grader Ellie Holjeson was creating a poster for her group as they picked hummingbirds for their birdhouse project.

“They’re fun to see in the wild,” she said. “I like helping other people and applying what we learn.”

Her classmate, Ace Korogi, agreed: “It’s rejuvenating to me; it makes me like there’s a purpose.”

Before delivering the birdhouses, the students painted them for the older adults.

At the community center, older adults were nominated to receive the birdhouses.

“We wanted people to be able to receive it who could really benefit from it,” Anderson said. “We had nominations for seniors, whether it was someone who likes to bird watch, or if it was somebody who was homebound and it was giving them something to look forward to.”

The 10 older adults were matched with their birdhouses, and students shared details about the birds they wanted to attract and the symbolism behind them. For instance, seeing a robin might represent a loved one, Anderson said.

“It was cool to make that connection. There was one for prosperity and one for new beginnings and good luck. It can mean different things to different cultures through folklore,” she said.

Afterward, the students talked with the older adults and enjoyed bird-themed treats made by the community center’s kitchen staff.

Eighth-grader Tim Facente found the experience fulfilling.

“It was cool to explain what we did,” he said. “The lady who picked ours said her birdhouse broke the day before, so she saw ours and smiled. That’s the best part, helping people.”

Anderson said the birdhouse partnership will continue and will benefit both generations. She also said she has collaborated with Brady Swainston and the AAI high school students in his college and career awareness class, who have helped older adults with their cell phones, planted trees for Arbor Day and served lunch at events like Veterans Day and Thanksgiving.