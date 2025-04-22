AAI students build birdhouses to support older adults' mental health

It was more than just a gift; it was an hour of conversation and bonding over a shared affection of birds.

In their math classes, the students had learned about various bird species and their symbolic meanings. They then applied their math skills to craft 10 birdhouses that would attract specific types of birds.

Jamie Anderson, the South Jordan Community Center manager for senior programs, explained the project aimed to foster connections across generations and improve mental well-being.

“I love that students researched how birdwatching benefits mental health,” she said. “It’s particularly important for seniors, a group often overlooked in mental health discussions.”

The connection between birdwatching and reduced stress was highlighted by mental health researchers in the United Kingdom in their 2022 study titled “Smartphone-based Ecological Momentary Assessment Reveals Mental Health Benefits of Birdlife,” published in ““Scientific Reports.””

The study, which involved nearly 1,300 participants between April 2018 and October 2021, found that “everyday encounters with birdlife were associated with lasting improvements in mental well-being.” Birdwatching offers benefits for both healthy individuals and those with mental health conditions, like depression.

May, recognized as National Mental Health Month since 1949, brings attention to the fact that one in four adults will experience a diagnosable mental disorder each year, according to John Hopkins Medicine.

Birdwatching, a hobby enjoyed by more than 70 million Americans, is believed to help reduce stress by allowing people to spend time in nature and find calm, ultimately lowering anxiety. The study found that the positive effects of birdwatching could last for up to eight hours.

Landon Leak, an AAI math teacher, spoke with his students before they started building the birdhouses.

“This connects you with older people and by partnering with this community center, we’re focusing on mental health; the bird you pick to attract to the birdhouse might help them,” he said.

Before beginning their birdhouses, eighth-grade students reviewed formulas related to triangles, including the angle sum theorem, the Pythagorean theorem and the exterior angle theorem.

Meanwhile, sixth-grade students applied math by calculating the area and volume needed for the birdhouses.

“I try to pick projects with service because I think it not only helps them learn the math, but like it's teaching things that will carry them throughout their life,” Leak said. “Helping others is huge.”

Eighth-grader Lexie Fischer enjoyed the real-life application of math skills.

“I like taking these theorems and applying them to make something,” she said. “I like how our teacher has us do something we can learn it and how we’re going to make the older people happy and help them with their mental health.”