State-wide mask mandate to end for last week of school

State-wide mask mandate to end for last week of schoolMay 13, 2021 12:34PM ● By Justin Adams
Masked high school students work on a poster advertising an upcoming event. (Photo courtesy of Kierstin Hoonaker.)
By Justin Adams | [email protected]
After more than a year of mask mandates, work from home, social distancing and cancelled plans, it seems that the 'end' of COVID-19 and a 'return to normal' is getting closer and closer.
On Thursday, Governor Spencer Cox announced that the state-wide mask mandate for schools will end for the last week of school.
"It's important for kids to be able to see their teachers and friends," he said. "We felt this was a compromise."
Some schools may still require masks, based on local conditions and possible outbreaks, but that decision will be made by the school, not the state.
The announcement comes amid decreasing case counts in the state, as well as the Pfizer vaccine being opened up to children 12 years of age or older.
Also on Thursday, multiple national news outlets reported that the Center for Disease Control is set to announce that vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks or socially distance, indoors or outdoors.
