Skyline High Spirit Bowl crowns senior class as champions

As the fourth quarter of the school year began for students at Skyline High School, student body leaders invited their classmates to participate in Spirit Bowl 2025. The assembly on March 21 involved teams from all four classes at Skyline–freshman to senior.

“We made sure each SBO and class officer understood the games so they could assist students who were hearing about our competitions for the first time,” said Teresa Kunde, SBO advisor at the school.

Gathered in the gym, students listened as a drum line marched onto the floor, playing the school song. Then competition began in seven categories, not including “noise making,” which challenged each class to out-cheer the others.

Seniors Ollie Currit and Raley Blomquist served as the referees for each event, determining which class placed first through fourth with every game. The first was the timber game, where volunteers from each class met in a circle with a stick to hold on the ground in front of them. They then had to let go of their stick and move to the one next to them before those sticks fell. Soon just two students remained, having a face off until one of the sticks fell.

Next was table surfing, where nine students laid on the floor with one student sitting on top of a folding table across their backs. The students had to move from the back of the line to the front so the table could continue to be pushed over them and toward a finish line. Lots of laughs, and no one minded being “the ocean.”

Hungry hungry hippo involved a “scooter” from each class armed with a laundry basket, then propelled forward to retrieve hundreds of small balls from the center of the floor. When time expired, teams counted their retrieved balls and points were awarded to each class.

Crab soccer involved 20 students from each grade sitting on the floor and passing with their feet only (no hands) a large beach ball, trying to get it over a competing class to score a goal. They had to walk like a crab—only using their feet to move the ball. The team scored goals if they could push the ball over a competing class.

Musical cones, much like musical chairs, once again pitted volunteers from each class trying to be the last ones standing by a cone when the music stopped. As students were eliminated, each class was awarded points.

The competition ended with coin flip, where a giant coin about the size of a large truck wheel had a heads and tails. Class reps spun the coin and tried to guess which side would land face up.

There was a lot of laughter and cheering, and in the end, points were tallied up.

So who won? The senior class took the title, saluted as “We Are The Champions” from Queen played over the speakers. The Spirit Bowl for 2025 concluded, and everyone went back to class. λ