Salt Lake County Health Department's TOP Star program recognizes excellence in childcare

Health educator and TOP Star coordinator Hillary Bryan said, “The purpose for TOP Star is to teach obesity prevention in early childcare settings.”

“The TOP Star program was started by the Utah Department of Health about 10 years ago. The program includes nutrition, physical activity and breastfeeding. We go out to early preschools, daycares, after-school programs and we try to encourage them to participate in the program.”

At-home daycares and any facilities that are involved in early childcare can be part of the program and get a TOP Star endorsement if they qualify. The program's goal is to create healthy behaviors in a child’s life that will last a lifetime.

“The TOP Star program has four steps for facilities to become endorsed. The endorsement is valid for three years. Once endorsed, it shows they are a higher rated facility because they follow these

practices in terms of nutrition, physical activity and breastfeeding areas,” Bryan said.

To be endorsed, facilities might update menus. Bryan said a menu at a place might increase from a “one week cycle to a three week cycle and eliminate processed foods. Activity time increases for the children from one hour a day and it might also incorporate lessons with the kids, so now two hours per day.”

Facilities might include a “breastfeeding room or office that is set aside for moms or staff to breastfeed or express milk,” Bryan added.

“After a three year period we make sure they are still following the goals and policies they implemented and that staff is still trained. If still at that same level, then we can endorse them for three more years. If they have dropped levels, then we work with them to increase policies and make changes to get them back up to that same level they were endorsed at,” Bryan said.

Bryan decided to start issuing awards in 2019. “It is opened up to the public every fall to nominate somebody that they feel like has gone above and beyond for the year in the childcare world.” Awards are for the educator of the year, director and the best facility.

In January, TOP Star gave out the 2024 awards. Laisha Hugie of Buttons ‘n Bows Preschool was the Salt Lake County Childcare Educator of the year.

“All things kind, warm and wonderful and her innovative teaching sparks a love of learning in children particularly in reading, where early literacy is a major success,” Bryan read what someone wrote about Hugie. Hugie was awarded with a $100 gift card and a trophy. Buttons ‘n Bows Preschool received a gift card too.

Johnny Saccomanno of The Winner School was honored as the Salt Lake County 2024 Childcare Director of the Year. Saccomanno along with his school each received a $100 gift card.

Here We Grow Early Learning Center was awarded with books and games as the TOP Star facility for 2024. Director JoAnne Albrecht and Kasi Larsen accepted the award. The center enjoys making healthy choices fun for children through activities like cooking sessions.

Bryan believes the TOP Star program is making a difference in children’s lives. “Several childcare directors and teachers have commented on the changes they made at their facility because of this program. They had parents sending children with Pop-Tarts and soda for breakfast but that is not healthy. After implementing TOP Star changes the children eat the healthy breakfast that is served at the school.”

Several schools have also enacted policies that reduced the amount of treats brought in for holidays and birthdays and instead opt for fun activities to celebrate like with bubbles in the center.

