Federal cuts gut Salt Lake County Health programs

In a sweeping move with immediate local consequences, the Trump Administration’s sudden cancellation of federal public health grants has dealt a significant blow to the Salt Lake County Health Department (SLCoHD), forcing the department to prepare for the layoff of at least 17 employees. The funding cuts terminate millions in previously committed Center of Disease Control (CDC) support—jeopardizing vital programs in epidemiology, nursing, communications and community outreach, and leaving health officials scrambling to absorb the fallout.

The layoffs, which will primarily affect staff in epidemiology, nursing, communications and the department’s CARE Bureau, are a direct result of federal funding cancellations announced by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in March. All affected staff members are currently employed under temporary or time-limited statuses.

“We are devastated by this blow to our workforce,” said Dorothy Adams, executive director of the SLCoHD, in a department-wide communication. “Our hearts go out to our colleagues directly affected by this federal decision.”

Department leaders are currently assessing how long they can maintain the impacted positions without federal funding. While exact dates for the layoffs have not been finalized, officials say additional information will be shared with affected employees as the department assesses its financial viability.

County administrators are also reviewing internal job openings in an effort to help displaced staff transition into other roles within the Salt Lake County system. According to Adams, the leadership team is working in collaboration with Salt Lake County Human Services, to identify alternative employment options for those affected.

The federal grants, initially funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), were intended to support public health infrastructure, community outreach and pandemic preparedness. Among the terminated grants were the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act (PPPHEA) grants, an expansion of that program, and a Community Vaccination grant.

These grants, originally scheduled to run through as late as December 2026, had approximately $6 million in unspent funds remaining at the time of cancellation. Although the department anticipated that not all of the remaining funds would be used, officials had planned to continue using them to support preventive education and community health initiatives, particularly through the work of community health workers (CHWs) and partnerships with community-based organizations.

In response to the cuts, the department has reassigned 10 CHWs and four epidemiologists to other grant-funded programs for up to 90 days. This pivot, which will cost an estimated $350,000, allows the employees to continue working under new program scopes, albeit temporarily. An additional $150,000 is projected in vacation payout expenses when these roles conclude.

Three additional positions — two temporary nurses and one communications staffer in the Executive Director’s office — have been eliminated outright.

Department leadership has implemented several measures aimed at mitigating the immediate impact of the funding loss. These include sustaining positions for up to 30 days after notification of grant termination and up to 90 days when funding delays are temporary or pending resolution.

While some cost savings have been realized due to vacant positions that remain unfilled, Adams acknowledged that the department’s financial reserves — known as the Health Fund — are not sufficient to offset long-term revenue shortfalls. The department’s pace at which its reserve funds are depleted, is increasing due to slower-than-expected revenue recovery and a decrease in tax allocations.

To help stabilize finances, SLCoHD is implementing a new billing system and exploring operational efficiencies. However, department officials note that these measures may not be enough to counteract the loss of federal support.

The layoffs in Salt Lake County are occurring against the backdrop of broader changes at the national level. The Trump Administration has cut additional employees at both CDC and HHS. Local officials say they are now reviewing all federally linked contracts to assess further potential impacts on the department.

“We know our work makes a difference,” Adams said. “It is devastating to see reductions in funding that affect our staff and our work, but we are actively exploring every opportunity to preserve as many positions as possible.” λ