SLC thriving tattoo culture draws award-winning tattoo artists into town for a collaborative weekend

At first glance, Salt Lake City may not seem like a hub for artistry, practice and community for the tattooing industry but the annual SLC Tattoo Expo shines a light on just how prominent local tattooing cultures are.

“This is what we call an ‘OG’ show,” said professional traveling tattoo artist brookelle bombshelle (Baltimore, Los Angeles and St. Petersburg, Florida). “... the appeal is the exclusivity in nature, small size and high level artists. It’s quality and it’s an honor to be invited to attend.”

Yes, you heard her correctly – the SLC Tattoo Expo is artist attendance by invitation-only. Tattooers from around the globe are invited to attend this annual collaborative weekend event.

“It is my undisputed favorite convention to work in the whole calendar year,” said artist Ike Greca (Seattle). “The best attendees always come in determined, either to appreciate the art, get tattoos, or support the artists…Along the neatly curated invited artists…. It’s world class…I like to compare it to a ‘well-kept secret’...I hope the magic is kept alive.”

The 22nd Annual SLC Tattoo Expo pulled over 450 artists from all over the world: from road-trippers from California, Idaho, Oregon and Colorado all the way to those traveling farthest from Korea and the Netherlands.

“I’ve been tattooing for over 30 years, the core of tattooing has always been in traditional tattooing and SLC always showcases that style,” said artist Nick Colella from Great Lakes Tattoo (Chicago).

“Tattooing has a very rich history spanning over many continents,” said ‘LP3’ Louie Perez III Tip Top Tattoo owner (Fullerton, California). “It goes through periods where a new generation will shift it, and now I think it's important to preserve its history before it gets lost and omitted by the influx of new artists.”

Jojo Ackerman (Los Angeles) has been attending the SLC Tattoo Expo since the first weekend convention. “Tattooing has been here way before any of us and it will be here long after we are gone. We have to treat it with the respect it deserves. We carry it to the next incarnation.”

He mentioned tattooing traces back to over 3,000 BC, as Ötzi the Iceman is one of the earliest found examples from the Austria-Italy border.

“It’s fundamental to know your history; and tattooing is no different,” Greca said. “I’m glad to carry this torch now, that was passed to me by the elders and mentors in this community.”

A slew of skilled artisans, not only tattoo artists, were able to showcase their artwork at the SLC Tattoo Expo as booths were lined with community painters, jewelers, ceramic artists and bakers.

“Salt Lake City has an amazing tattoo culture of people that love art,” Perez said.

Every single one of the artists interviewed for this article mentioned their appreciation for the Salt Lake tattoo enthusiasts…

…including Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall who even stopped by to get tattooed herself.

“The relationships we make with our customers is the nucleus of the community. Without that, we have nothing,” Ackermann said.

The aforementioned artists would like to shout out local photographers Natalie Kartistry and Hugo V; tattooers Deb Yarian, Good-Time Charlie, Sergio (from tattootian), Nate Drew, Sharon Brouse, Rodney Raines and Dan Dringenberg (x2).

“And the best ever to do it, Jack Rudy – rest in peace,” Perez said.

The Expo was held March 6-8 at the Salt Palace.

Stay tuned for further segments of our deep-dive into the tattoo artists who share their tattoo cultures, histories and practices at the SLC Tattoo Expo. λ