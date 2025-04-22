Fostering self-care through creativity

Therapeutic Arts Night consisted of three mini workshops focusing on art practices that center and form around well-being concepts. A consistent theme throughout the night was the healing power of creativity.

“We know through research that creativity improves our mental, emotional, and physical well-being,” said Mindful Essence Coach Chantal Papillion. “And the good news is you don’t have to be an artist!”

Feeding creativity within the brain has been prioritized as a form of self-care in the recent years of wellbeing research and conversation. The Cottonwood Heights Arts Council introduced varying forms of art therapy to Utah residents during their Therapeutic Arts night on April 25. Art, even as a therapy form, can continue to be practiced during Mental Health Month this May.

The Arts Council within Cottonwood Heights will be hosting a Therapeutic Arts Night with three mini workshops hosted by local residents. (Photo courtesy of Arts Council)

“The Therapeutic Arts event is deeply meaningful to members on the Arts Council, like the event organizer Sirima Atikul, who believes in the healing and therapeutic nature of art. Art has long been used as a therapeutic modality and this workshop evening [gave] attendees an overview of just three of the many therapeutic artistic tools that exist, all taught by master practitioners,” said Cottonwood Heights Culture Coordinator & Deputy City Recorder Kate Hoflich.

“Through art, ritual, and our deep connection to nature, I guide others in reclaiming their wholeness and honoring who they truly are,” said artist and herbalist Brianna Christie.

Christie led participants through the Pressed Flower Art workshop with the artistic practice of pressing flowers and rearranging them into a new composition. She encourages artists to blend their artistic expression with the calming essence of the nature they were working with.

“Flowers and plants are more than just beautiful — they are living bridges to spirit, energy, and healing. They support our mind, body, and soul, reminding us of the magic that blooms when we allow ourselves to fully be,” said Christie. ““My work blends beauty and spirituality to help people connect with their highest selves and step into the life they truly desire.”

Susan McFarlane, certified Zentangle™ instructor, focused on mediation for her mini-workshop. Zentangle™ is a structured meditative practice that utilizes drawing as a way to enhance focus and mindfulness. Through drawing, participants explore their creative outlets and gain benefits of meditation.

“Art allows individuals a unique form of self expression, as unique as a signature. With the Zentangle™ Method ‘anything is possible, one stroke at a time’,” McFarlane said.

The last mini-worktop consisted of a Qigong & Sound Bath. Chantal Papillion guided participants through Qigong movements as Jen Cottom paired those movements with sound baths. The pairing was intended to promote inner peace through relaxation and balance.

“Expressing our unique essence through any form of art brings us closer to harmony and