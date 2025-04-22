SLC Airport opens first of three Sensory Rooms for all passenger use

and crowds that come along with the hustle and bustle of traveling. The Salt Lake Department of Airports’ (SLCDA) first ever Sensory Room was unveiled March 3.



Located in Concourse A (Gate A25; adjacent to White Horse restaurant), the Sensory Room includes ADA seating, bean bags, visual light panels, air walls, and activity panels.

Activity and visual panels are available in SLC’s Airport Sensory Room to help passengers regulate sensory stress or overstimulation. (Cassie Goff/City Journals)

The Sensory Room is “the first sensory inclusive space at the airport to offer a positive experience for all passengers with a sensory issue,.” said Nancy Volmer, director of communication and marketing for Salt Lake City International Airport.

“We want our airport to be accessible to everyone,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “Even in an airport as beautiful as Salt Lake City's, traveling can be noisy, crowded, and stressful.”

SLCDA worked with KultureCity to design the Sensory Room with a team of medical professionals and neurodivergent individuals. As an inclusive space, the Sensory Room is intended to provide a secluded area for all passengers who may feel overwhelmed in the environment.

“One in four of us have a sensory need,” said Uma Srivastava, excutive director. “For those individuals, traveling becomes stressful and overwhelming.”

Sensory regulation sensitives are common challenges for passengers experiencing autism, dementia, and similar conditions. Sound sensitives are especially common for veterans and others who live with PTSD, older folks, and young children.

“Sometimes, it may be difficult to regulate external sounds with internal feelings,” said Meg Raby, KultureCity’s sensory trainer. In addition to the Sensory Room, the SLC Airport staff will be continually training on how to recognize and handle overload situations. They will be stocking items to be made available for passengers who may feel overwhelmed by the environment and/or experience sensory sensitivities or challenges including noise-cancelling headphones, sensory bags, fidget toys, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads. Sensory maps for passengers who may feel overstimulated in busy airport settings are available through the SLC International website.



“The new airport has been designed to be adaptable and to accommodate people of all abilities and we continue to make improvements to achieve this goal,” said Bill Wyatt, executive director of SLCDA.