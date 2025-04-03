Suspect Identified in Fatal Hit and Run Accident

WEST JORDAN, UT – On April 2, 2025, West Jordan Police Investigators identified the suspect involved in the Fatal Hit and Run Accident which occurred on March 25, 2025.

The suspect was identified as 42-year-old, Erasmo Onofre-Rodriguez. Erasmo is a Hispanic male with multiple tattoos on his left forearm, one of which says “Alejandro.” Aliases for Erasmo are “Ponciano” and “Toshiro.”

The investigation is on-going. We ask that anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Erasmo, please contact the West Jordan Police Department at 801-840-4000 and reference case WJ25-15827.