Letter to the Editor: Referendum to overturn HB267 (the union bill)

People get to make their own choices, but I want to be perfectly clear: we have rights and governments are instituted to protect those rights.

As part of their retribution tour, targeting the Supreme Court for invalidating proposed Amendment D last year, the Legislature also went after working class Utahns to attack the Utah Education Association for bringing the lawsuit against Amendment A. Despite what Rep. Teuscher claims publicly, this was out of revenge as Sen. Weiler clearly explained in a Facebook Town Hall. Unfortunately, Gov. Cox displayed a case of Stockholm Syndrome in his Valentine’s Day decision to sign the bill erasing worker rights with a statement of “disappointment” that there was no compromise.

The latest outrage driven talking point suggests that public employee unions are somehow unfair to taxpayers. This is absurd. It suggests that police, firefighters, and teachers are OVERPAID. This, when first responders and teachers cannot afford to live in the communities we serve? It suggests that we are not taxpayers and do not deserve to advocate together as our privately employed peers are allowed. It suggests we have no right to negotiate, together, for better working conditions -- which are student learning conditions and public safety conditions. It suggests, somehow, that each of us, alone, will be “empowered” to negotiate on our own behalf. It doesn’t work that way.

Government of the people, by the people, and for the people exists to ensure our rights are protected against tyrants of all types, including monopolies that overcharge us and businesses that exploit children. Individually we cannot effectively fight back. Collectively, through government action and labor unions, we can.

Sadly, big government can also lose sight of its role.

The Utah Legislature’s revenge tour has, and will, hurt countless Utahns. We’re better than this and it’s high time the Legislature be reminded who is really in charge. Like we did with the 2019 tax referendum, we must come together and stand up to their abuse before it’s too late. When Pastor Neimoller realized “they came for the trade unionists,” he didn’t speak up because he wasn’t one of them, but it wasn’t long before no one was left to speak for him.