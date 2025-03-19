Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson outlines 2025 priorities at State of the County

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson delivered her 2025 State of the County address on Feb. 4 at the Clark Planetarium in downtown Salt Lake City. In a speech that detailed both achievements and challenges, Mayor Wilson presented a comprehensive overview of the county’s plans for the coming year while addressing concerns many residents feel amid a period of national uncertainty.

Mayor Wilson opened the address by stating she had “complete confidence in our future” despite the current atmosphere of uncertainty.

Acknowledging the national political climate, she noted many residents are experiencing uncertainty and fear. “I honor the results of the 2024 election. Yet, as the leader of 1.2 million Salt Lake County residents, the chaos and fear that has resulted from several actions in these early days is deeply concerning to me,” she said.

Mayor Jenny Wilson addressed federal concerns in her State of the County address. (Photo courtesy of Salt Lake County)



Among the issues raised was a directive from Immigration and Customs Enforcement that has reportedly led to instability, prompting the mayor to stress the need for bipartisan collaboration. “I, and other Democrats, will continue to willingly work with the other side of the aisle to identify additional resources to hold criminals accountable and better manage our border,” Wilson said.

Addressing another national policy issue, Wilson commented on recent federal actions that have affected county operations. “The administration’s ‘failed launch’ last week – calling for the pause of trillions of dollars of vital federal dollars – is leading to concern and further uncertainty,” she said.

“The ‘shock and awe’ approach of absolute directives, followed by…‘we didn’t mean this or that program,’ then a total repeal of the policy, is demoralizing to the civil servants who support government operations. And, of course, ultimately threatens prosperity, safety, and the lives of Americans,” Wilson said.

Looking ahead, the mayor detailed several key priorities for Salt Lake County in 2025. Central to her agenda is the modernization of the county’s workforce, systems and public spaces. She noted that efforts to update government operations include plans to relocate county offices to a more centrally located facility, with the goal of providing more efficient services to residents “for the benefit of the taxpayers,” she said.

Downtown Salt Lake City revitalization is another focal point. Working in collaboration with state officials, Salt Lake City, and private partners, including Smith Entertainment Group, the administration is developing a master plan for a three-block area spanning from the Delta Center to City Creek Center. “The goals are clear: Revitalize our revenue generating Salt Palace Convention Center, keep the Jazz and Utah Hockey in downtown Salt Lake, rejuvenate a vital downtown area, and create a gathering place that connects our vital arts, cultural, economic and religious assets,” the mayor said.

Wilson also highlighted initiatives to bolster the local economy and support residents’ quality of life. The county’s out-of-state visitor economy, for example, plays a significant role in local revenue. “Our visitors spend $5.8 billion in Salt Lake County annually, generating $58 million in local taxes that support 47,000 jobs,” she detailed. These funds, she explained, are reinvested in arts, culture, tourism, conventions, and recreation.

In addition, the mayor announced the launch of a dedicated website—saltlakecounty.gov/family—to help families access a range of free and low-cost services, including programs at the Clark Planetarium, senior centers, health clinics and various recreational opportunities.

On the subject of housing, Mayor Wilson emphasized the county’s commitment to addressing affordability issues. “We continue to grant loans and seek solutions for development of deeply affordable housing, including units for people with mental illness and substance use disorder,” she said. The county’s Housing Trust Fund has already awarded more than $25 million for affordable housing projects, a move that has created nearly 1,600 housing units.

Concluding her address, Wilson reiterated the county’s commitment to progress despite current challenges. She quoted former President John F. Kennedy: “The United States was not built by those who waited and rested and wished to look behind them. This country was conquered by those who moved forward... And so will we at Salt Lake County.”

Mayor Wilson’s full address can be found online at www.saltlakecounty.gov/.