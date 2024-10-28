Did you know about this Salt Lake County service?

Did you finish a fall or summer project, but now your garage is lined with old paint containers, bags of pesticides, fertilizers, fuels, batteries, or other leftover household products? Salt Lake County wants to help you properly dispose of hazardous waste before you dispose of it in garbage cans, dumpsters, landfills, or the sewer or storm drains.

Paints, cleaners, oils, batteries, smoke detectors, and pesticides contain potentially hazardous ingredients that require special handling when disposed of. Improper disposal causes significant problems in our landfills and the environment and can also result in criminal penalties and fines.

Salt Lake County opened a drive-up Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center free for county residents at 8805 South 700 West in Sandy. The center is open Monday through Saturday, 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. It also has dumpsters for glass and cardboard recycling.

What can I take to the HHW Collection Center?

Automotive batteries and fluids (oil and antifreeze)

Fuels

Paints, stains, and varnishes

Pesticides, herbicides, and other yard chemicals

Many cleaning supplies

Cooking oil

Used oil (up to five gallons per visit)

Aerosols

Electronics

Fluorescent bulbs

Devices that contain mercury

Batteries such as lithium, NiMH, NiCd (NOTE: AA, AAA, C, D batteries are not considered hazardous)

Televisions/monitors

Computers and peripherals

Cell phones

Can Businesses use the HHW Center?

Business waste and waste from residents of other counties is accepted for a fee. Business waste is accepted by appointment only by calling 385-468-4380.

Re-Use Shed

Many of the products taken to the HHW are still useable—sometimes even brand new. These items are placed in the Reuse Shed and are available to take home at no cost to Salt Lake County residents (no businesses, please).

The Household Hazardous Waste Center is just one of many excellent services Salt Lake County offers. Be sure to take advantage of this amazing resource. This is just another example of your county working for you!

Aimee Winder Newton is a Salt Lake County Council Member.