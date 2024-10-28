Unique initiative merges technology and soccer for Utah youth

A collaboration between Real Salt Lake, Utah Royals and Comcast NBCUniversal + Xfinity provided an interactive experience for youth involved in Comcast’s nonprofit partner organizations in the state, including the International Rescue Committee, YMCA of Northern Utah and the PROG Development Center.

RSL Stadium hosted the “Game On: Tech Meets Soccer” event on Oct. 1, to provide youth with an understanding of technology’s impact on professional soccer while inspiring students to envision careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts and math. The intention was to create an experience that would raise an interest in technology and sports.

“This unique gathering offers our youth an unparalleled opportunity to witness firsthand how technology is continually revolutionizing the sports industry,” said RSL Club President John Kimball. “This event is not just a glimpse into what the future offers; we hope it serves as a catalyst for inspiration, opening young minds to innovative career paths and sparking the curiosity and ambition of the next generation.”

Youth at the event got a rare, behind-the-scenes glimpse into the world of sports technology,

exploring how cutting-edge innovations can revolutionize the game. Students toured the facility, listened to a panel discussion, visited the control room and learned how technology controls all lighting and interactive signage during the games, as well as keeping the grass on the field suitable for games.

RSL athletes helped the youth understand how science helps the players manage their health, recover from injury and maintain their diets. Each student had the opportunity to get a photo and autograph with the athletes.

“The ‘Game On: Tech Meets Soccer’ event is a game changer for our young people, giving them a firsthand look at how technology and sports intersect,” said Rhonda Clark, Salt Lake regional director, YMCA of Northern Utah. “It opens up new possibilities for their futures, sparking curiosity in career paths they may not have considered before.”

Comcast is committed to being a forward-thinking corporate partner. By exposing Utah’s youth to tech careers within the sports field, Comcast aims to future-proof the state’s tech landscape, offering a unique value proposition that resonates with participants and partners alike.

“At Comcast, we are dedicated to harnessing the power of technology to create meaningful change in our communities,” said Deneiva Knight, external affairs director, Comcast Mountain West Region. “The ‘Game On: Tech Meets Soccer’ event is a testament to our commitment to digital opportunity and innovation, inspiring the next generation to explore exciting career opportunities in sports technology.”

Jesse Sheets, director of development and strategic initiatives at the International Rescue Committee in Salt Lake City, said the “Game On: Tech Meets Soccer” event created a gateway for refugee youth to explore the intersection of technology and sports.

“It ignites their imagination and introduces them to potential career paths they may have never thought of, which can fuel their curiosity and drive,” Sheets said.

Comcast is bridging the digital divide with Project UP, a program offering affordable, high-speed internet to low-income families, installing Lift Zones for free Wi-Fi access throughout northern Utah, and its Digital Navigators program that trains people to get online and acquire digital skills.

“In over 10 years, we’ve connected more than 10 million people,” Knight said. “Together, we can empower the next generation of tech leaders and sports enthusiasts.”

For more information, visit Corporate.comcast.com.