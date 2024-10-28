The Salvation Army in Salt Lake County offers assistance year-round

Volunteers with The Salvation Army in Salt Lake County are much more than season bell-ringers. The organization’s programs include helping people experiencing homelessness, hosting food pantries and assisting families affected by disasters.

Captain James Combs has served with The Salvation Army since 2013. He oversees the Army’s programs and activities within the area and works with local partners and agencies to get people the resources and help they need.

Services include homelessness prevention and emergency assistance to help pay rent, emergency housing needs or transportation issues during an immediate crisis. The Army also provides hygiene kits and clothing or furniture vouchers.

“The most sought-after program we offer is our utility assistance program,” Combs said. “We have agreements with Salt Lake Water, Rocky Mountain Power and Dominion Energy and contract with them to help with utility assistance. There’s a wide variety of emergencies that people are facing. So we have an emergency fund that can step in and help somebody get back on their feet.”

The organization is also home to its Client Choice Food Pantry, operating Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays from 2-4 p.m. and Fridays from 2-4 p.m. Located at 438 S. 900 West, the food pantry is run like a grocery store where people can choose the items they need for their family.

On Thanksgiving Day, Salvation Army volunteers take over the county’s Meals on Wheels program, delivering nearly 1,000 meals to homebound residents.

“You’d be surprised at how fast that goes with the number of people that are there to help,” Combs said. “The clients call us to reserve a hot Thanksgiving meal. It’s really fantastic.”

During the holidays, the Army’s Angel Program and Golden Angel Program provide gifts to thousands of children and senior citizens. Through the programs, people can adopt a child or senior to help for the season.

In 2023, The Salvation Army had more than 26,000 food pantry visits, prepared 42,000 meals, assisted nearly 2,700 people with utility payments and helped more than 142,000 people across the state.

Funding for the program is paid for through partnerships, donations and the generosity of people who donate to the Army’s bell-ringers at Christmastime. Last year’s donations exceeded more than $2.2 million in Utah. There’s also a virtual kettle where people can donate online through Venmo, Apple or Google Pay.

“Community volunteers are always welcome, especially during the holidays,” he said. “If people want to help ring the bell, which helps more than just at Christmas. It helps us do everything we do all year long. They can volunteer to ring the bell for two hours at a time. That goes a long way to help support our programs.”

Combs said The Salvation Army isn’t a cookie-cutter organization. It adapts and creates programs based on the needs of the residents it serves. All donations received, stay in the area they are given.

Volunteers are always needed to help at the food pantry, deliver meals, help with emergencies or work at the service center. For more information about services or volunteer opportunities, visit saltlakecity.salvationarmy.org.

“A lot of our programs, over the last few years, have taken a shift,” he said. “We wanted to make sure that our folks were making the impacts and filling the needs that were needed here in Salt Lake County.”