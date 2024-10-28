NeuroHealth offers treatment for men’s mental health issues

While mental health issues for men have often been underestimated or overlooked in the past, growing awareness is creating space for men to set aside generational stigmas and reach out for help. Initiatives like Movember hope to break down barriers that leave men feeling isolated or reluctant to express their emotions.

Starting in 2003, the Movember campaign encouraged men to grow a mustache or beard during November to challenge them to speak up about men’s physical and mental health issues.

High rates of depression, substance abuse, suicide and suicidal ideation in men underscore the need for a societal shift to support men’s mental health with empathy and understanding. As more athletes and celebrities open up about their own mental health challenges, the conversation potentially allows men to reach out for help.

“The more we talk about it, the less taboo the topic becomes and the easier it becomes to get help,” said NeuroHealth Manager Jason Corbridge. “We need to be present, we need to be available and we need to make men feel valued and respected.”

NeuroHealth is situated to help men navigate their mental health, offering transcranial magnetic stimulation and ketamine therapy. Corbridge said these methods have had profound effects on his clientele, offering a potential lifeline for those struggling with treatment-resistant depressive disorders.

Men with underlying mental health conditions often have symptoms that include the lack of desire to engage with friends and family, low energy, lack of enjoyment, violent behavior, feeling closed off, sleep issues, anger, substance misuse, trouble concentrating, risky behavior and a loss of sex drive.

“We see many patients who have suffered from PTSD in the past, or who are going through a difficult time, and we have had awesome success in alleviating those heavy and dark moods,” Corbridge said. “More than 80% of patients who go through our treatments say their depression has decreased and they feel better and 63% of those who go through our treatments say their depression is just gone. The results speak for themselves, with virtually no side effects like you would typically get from medications.”

Corbridge said TMS is an FDA-approved treatment that is easy and effective and usually covered by health insurance. It’s a non-invasive procedure using magnetic pulses to improve nerve cells in the brain. A TMS study performed in 2022 showed individuals who received TMS treatment had significantly lower levels of suicidal ideation compared to the control group.

NeuroHealth is located at 10437 S. Temple Drive in South Jordan and Corbridge said the clinic is dedicated to creating higher levels of mental health for men. Along with TMS treatment, NeuroHealth also administers ketamine therapy in a controlled setting. Considered an emerging treatment for depression, ketamine is a potential lifesaver for those facing treatment-resistant depression.

“When it comes to men’s mental health, we need to talk about it,” Corbridge said. “Speak up when you are struggling and don’t try to handle this alone.”