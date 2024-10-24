Applied Medical Engineering Lab pushing the limits to life-saving care

Imagine living in a rural area, hiking in a remote place or taking a family trip away from a city where there are life-saving medical services and needing that help to survive. The University of Utah has just launched a new laboratory called the Applied Medical Engineering (AME) Lab to create cutting-edge medical technology designed to deliver that life-saving care at any location and for any patient with any injury.

“Just being 10 miles from a facility where you don’t have access can make the difference to slow down a heart attack or if you need blood,” said Dr. Jake Jensen, Associate Vice President for Research at the University of Utah. “For example, there are some freezer system treatments that maintain medication that an EMT or field medic doesn’t have access to.”

There is some promising research going on at the U for more portable freezers, he said. “It’s smaller than a mini fridge. It’s more the size of a Rubik’s Cube that is ultra frozen that medics can carry in their pack that can stop hemorrhaging more quickly. Or it can be sidestepped completely with freeze drying to maintain efficiency.”

That is one of the first things being researched through the AME platform is to work on these problems, said Jensen. “Another huge one is lightweight robotics. There are so many applications.”

If an EMT or field medic is triaging patients in the field, there’s usually only one field medic or just one or two EMTs, he said. “If they’re treating multiple patients they have to spread out life saving measures that require more than one medic. The EMT has to make the choice whether to continue applying pressure to stop blood flow or get bandages from his pack. A lightweight robotic arm with controlled voice (AI) command could apply pressure, etc. A single provider then becomes more than one.”

The U of U has been a leader in robotics for a long time, Jensen said. “We have already developed robotic legs, arms, etc. that are high functioning mostly for prosthetics. It’s amazing technology but we decided to branch out and ask ‘where else could this be useful? What problems can we solve?’”

Who hasn’t been in a situation where they couldn't use three hands? he said. “Take movers. A lightweight robotic arm would allow them to move safer and faster. The functionality for multiple people is incredibly exciting.”

Another area of AME application is mental health. “It’s an issue from many people,” said Jensen. “But there are noticeable disparities in rural counties. Rural communities have more signs of mental health issues such as suicide than urban areas. This is designed to help mental health. That is huge. People can receive counseling wherever they are and there is a Telehealth component.”

Jensen said the area he’s most excited about is women’s health. “The AME lab is developing technology to assist in maternal and infant survival. There’s been work in this for over 100 years, but there’s been little progress in infant and maternal mortality. You’d think we’d be further along.”

Think about a baby and mom that don’t have access to medical facilities, he said. “They live too far away from treatment that could have saved their life. Ten miles could be the difference between if a mother or infant dies. If treatment is available we need to use it.”

The AME lab showcased its groundbreaking work at the 47G Zero Gravity Summit held on Thursday.

47G promotes and advocates for companies in Utah that are developing the next generation of aerospace, defense and cyber technologies, said Aaron Starks, 47G president and CEO. “Our partnership with the University of Utah’s AME Lab reflects our commitment to collaborate on applied research that will directly benefit Americans serving around the world and right here at home.” λ