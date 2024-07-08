7 outdoor concert venues perfect for summer nights

Just imagine a warm summer evening, the sun starting to set and sitting on a grassy lawn listening to live music—this is the epitome of summer and community for some. It’s a time to unwind, listen to good music and enjoy the beauty of summer.

Here’s a list of seven outdoor venues in or near the Salt Lake Valley with live music to enjoy this summer, some even offering free shows for the public.

1. Sandy Amphitheater (Sandy)

Cost of tickets: $39+

Summer’s playlist at the Sandy Amphitheater will include the voices of Norah Jones, Air Supply, Koe Wetzel, the Old Crow Medicine Show, the Brothers Osborne and more.

Several free events are offered throughout the summer, including the “Jazz in the Park'' that falls on May 18 this year and the venue’s celebration of its 25th anniversary in August, with more details to be released later this summer.

2. Red Butte Garden Amphitheater (Salt Lake City)

Cost of tickets: $40+

Featuring artists Kaleo, Mat Kearney, Stray Cats, Slash, The Revivalists and more, there’s plenty of concerts to enjoy at the Red Butte Garden Amphitheater. The whole lineup can be found online.

3. Gallivan Center (Salt Lake City)

Cost of tickets: $50+

With events such as the Twilight Concert Series and 2024 Utah Blues Festival hosted at the Gallivan Center, there’s plenty going on this summer. The summer lineup includes local artists like Alli Brown and international musicians like Laufey.

4. Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre (West Valley City)

Cost of tickets: $46+

Formerly known as USANA, the Utah First Credit Union hosts live events all throughout the warmer months. Their 2024 lineup includes artists Niall Horan, A Day To Remember, Neil Young, Thirty Seconds to Mars and Sam Hunt.

5. Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater (Park City)

Cost of tickets: $21+

From groovy ’70s music to sophisticated classical by Tchaikovsky, and anything in between, Deer Valley offers a little bit for everyone all summer long at a good price. The “Disney in Concert: Once Upon a Time” event is sure to be a family-wide function.

6. Midvale Outdoor Stage in the Park (Midvale)

Cost of tickets: free

A free concert series created by the Midvale Arts Council will be playing every Friday night at 7 p.m., running from June 16 until Aug. 4 and sponsored by Midvale City, Salt Lake County, and Utah Department of Arts and Museums.

“MAC is grateful for [our sponsors’] generous support of our programs which allow us to bring the concert series back year after year at no cost to the community,” MAC treasurer Stephanie Johnson said. “We encourage people to bring a picnic dinner, blankets, and/or camp chairs and enjoy a great evening of music and community.”

The concert will always be family friendly and cycle through different genres of music and different artists, with food trucks nearby.

7. The Kenley Amphitheater (Layton)

Cost of tickets: free

Every Sunday starting on June 2 at 7 p.m., the Kenley Amphitheater will host a weekly outdoor concert free to the public. The lineup includes local musicians such as the Riverton Jazz Band, Clayton Smalley and The Reel Folk.