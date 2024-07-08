Catch a glimpse of the Milky Way at these 7 parks near Salt Lake City

All of Utah’s five National Parks have received certification from the International Dark-Sky Association, which is an indicator of the good stargazing in the state.

In fact, there are 24 places in Utah—national and state parks, communities and one county park—that hold the certification, which is more than anywhere else in the world. Even better, you don’t have to go far to see it. Just keep in mind that state and national parks have a fee to enter.

Here are seven spots within an hour of Salt Lake City for stargazing.

1. Timpanogos Cave National Monument (35 miles from Salt Lake City)

In 2020, Timpanogos Cave National Monument became the second location in the world to be certified as an Urban Dark Sky Place by the International Dark-Sky Association, per DarkSky. Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest and local astronomy groups partner with the park to host several night sky programs throughout the summer.

To get to the cave, go through American Fork Canyon. If using recreational facilities, there’s a $6 fee for entrance but just driving through forgoes the fee, per the Forest Service.

2. East Canyon State Park (36 miles)

East Canyon State Park offers boating on the reservoir, camping, hiking trails and in 2020, it became known for its dark skies.

Events in April and September are hosted by the park for great viewing of those months’ eclipses. In August, the Perseid meteor shower will be the main event for a campout hosted there. There’s a $20 entrance fee.

3. Jordanelle State Park (37 miles)

Close to Park City and Heber, Jordanelle State Park offers a wide range of outdoor activities across three different areas of the park. It’s open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

DarkSky recommends checking out the Nature Arbor Area for the best and darkest skies in the park. For walk-ins, there’s a $5 fee from May to October, and $3 the other part of the year.

4. Rockport State Park (41 miles)

The Uinta and Wasatch mountains give Rockport State Park protection from the light pollution around it.

If you enter from Highway 32 park and walk into the park, there’s a $5 entrance fee per person. Otherwise, it's $15.

5. Camp Floyd State Park (45 miles)

An old U.S. Army camp with lots of United States’ soldiers grave markers, gives a “unique stargazing experience” as Whitney Childers of Visit Utah wrote.

The park has an entrance fee of $3 per person or $10 per family. A star party will be held with the Utah Valley Astronomy Club in the Camp Floyd Cemetery this summer on June 1 and July 27 starting at 9 p.m.

6. Wasatch Mountain State Park (46 miles)

Wasatch Mountain State Park isn’t a Dark Sky Park and isn’t looking to be one right now, Park Ranger Kathy Donnell said. The park hosts moonlight snowshoe hikes in January and February, and a star gazing party in April, but visitors are welcome to have their own stargazing excursions.

Donnell said that the park’s “high altitude, dry weather, low population, and distance from urban growth” make it a good place to view stars.

“However urban growth is creeping in on us and it is lighting up the sky,” she said. “This is why we continue to educate about the importance of dark skies.”

The park charges a $10 entrance fee for a car up to eight people.

7. Antelope Island State Park (51 miles)

The state park partners with the Ogden Astronomical Society to offer telescopes and help identifying constellations. If you’d rather go on your own, the park (and its dark sky) is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the price of $15 per vehicle. It’s also known for its herds of wild bison, antelope and proximity to the Great Salt Lake.

Rangers recommend the White Rock Bay and Bridger Bay Beach areas for easy drive-to locations. Ladyfinger Point and Buffalo Point are good options that come with a short hike of a ¼ mile up to ½ mile. The park’s online brochure on stargazing can offer more information.