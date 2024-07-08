Memorial Day travel kicked off 100 deadliest days of summer

Memorial Day weekend travel was busier than ever and kicked off the 100 deadliest days of summer.

Historically, the 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day are the most fatal in Utah as people hit the roads for summer travel. According to reports, the number of fatal crashes almost doubles during this time.

In recent years, the number of deaths has been on a steady decline, according to Zero Fatalities, an ongoing campaign to end Utah road deaths. In 2023, there were only 81 deaths on Utah roads, down from 98 in 2022 and 105 in 2021. Experts are suggesting there’s a chance those stats could go back up for 2024, though.

“​​We find that there are more deaths in the summer because they're more high speed crashes,” said Kristen Hoschouer, safety outreach administrator for the Utah Department of Transportation.

AAA Utah predicted 43.8 million travelers to hit the road on Memorial Day weekend, up 4% from last year’s numbers.

“We’re expecting Memorial Day weekend numbers like we haven’t seen in almost 20 years,” said AAA Utah Senior Vice President of Membership and Travel Marketing Brian Ng. “It’s not just a return to pre-pandemic levels but also foreshadows the robust travel season ahead.”

AAA said the majority of travelers flocked to theme parks and entertainment venues in places such as Orlando, New York, Las Vegas and southern California. But Utah can’t be counted out.

All five of Utah’s national parks see a bump in their visitors starting in May, according to data from the National Park Service. The Mighty Five saw a combined total of over 1.3 million people looking to take in Utah’s beautiful scenery in 2023.

As the 100 deadliest days of summer have kicked off, AAA warned drivers to be patient and cautious in order to stay safe. Zero Fatalities offered several tips to ensure you make it to your destination safely.

Drive Alert

According to Zero Fatalities, driving sleep deprived or fatigued triples your risk on the road. If you’re feeling drowsy, officials recommend pulling over and switching drivers or taking a 10- to 20-minute nap. It’s also recommended to get out of the car and stretch or jog for a few minutes and eat a snack. If it is late, find a safe place to sleep until morning.

Drive Focused

Avoid distractions while driving. Drivers should avoid texting or using a cell phone, eating or drinking, and watching videos. According to Zero Fatalities data, one in four car crashes last year involved some form of distracted driving. Instead, have passengers handle answering your phone, changing music and navigating maps.

Drive Calm

Staying calm and obeying traffic laws can help save lives when driving on the roads as well. Aggressive driving includes speeding, weaving in and out of traffic, running red lights, tailgating, and failing to yield. Zero Fatalities said for every 10 miles an hour over 50 miles an hour you drive, the chance of death in a car crash is doubled.

“Don't get involved with aggressive driving if someone cuts you off, or if someone does something that makes you mad, just try to just let it go,” Hoschouer said. “Don't let it bother you and move on.”

To stay safe and drive calm, drivers are recommended to ignore honking and rude gestures and take a deep breath instead of getting stressed or upset on the road.

Drive Sober

In 2022, crashes involving a driver under the influence were 18 times more likely, according to Zero Fatalities. Drivers should plan ahead and not drink and drive or take medication that could make them sleepy before hitting the road. Instead, designate a sober driver, call a taxi or use public transportation.

Drive Buckled

Finally, Zero Fatalities recommends always wearing your seatbelt as it can keep you safe in a car crash. λ