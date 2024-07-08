Top five splash pads in Salt Lake County

Splash pads are a summertime staple with water jets, sprays and fountains helping kids of all ages beat the heat. As cities look to create sustainable, family-friendly activities, splash pads continue to grow in popularity, transforming public spaces into vibrant interactive centers.

While Salt Lake County has many splash pads, these five parks stand out for creativity and size.

Wardle Fields Regional Park, 14148 S. 2700 West, Bluffdale

With myriad water features, Wardle Fields splash pad is perfect for warm summer days. A wading river runs through most of the area and the waterfall offers a cool spot from the heat. Sprayers, misters, fountains and shallow pools provide playful options. Bring shade tents to create a sun-free zone. Water at the splash pad is filtered to water the adjacent park. Open Monday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Labor Day.

Magna Regional Park, 4042 S. 7200 West, Magna

This award-winning 62-acre park in Magna features an inclusive splash pad for people of all ages and abilities. The waterfalls are a popular attraction, as are the misting vents, musical toys and large rocks that spray water. The splash pad covers a wide area and features unique fountains for all-day play. Open Monday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Labor Day.

Heritage Splash Pad, 10828 S. Redwood Road, South Jordan

Incorporating 17 different water spray features, the splash pad at Heritage Park turns 1-year-old this year. Highlighted by an old-fashioned water tower, a wading creek, small waterfalls and numerous interactive spaces, including a shaded area for small children, the splash pad is a destination spot for families this summer. The park utilizes a recirculation system to reduce water consumption. Open Monday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sandy Splash Pad at Amphitheater Park, 1245 E. 9400 South, Sandy

Featuring seven unique waterfalls, the Sandy City splash pad offers an interactive water experience for families seeking relief from the summer heat. Water from the falls flows through the splash pad area to create a fast-moving, shallow river, while sprayers, fountains and misters add fun elements for kids and parents alike. With large grassy areas, ample shade and beautiful views of the Wasatch Mountains, this splash pad is a great place to spend a day. Open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Smith Fields Splash Pad, 150 E. 13400 South, Draper

Using an interactive river, spray nozzles and fountains, the Smith Fields Splash Pad provides hours of water fun in a shady venue. A "water weave" design cascades water down the steps at the park with arching, vertical and bubbling sprays to keep everything cool. Dumping buckets, spray cannons and spin soakers create fun opportunities for water play while shade sails provide relief from the sun. The splash pad is operated with limited hours, to reduce water usage. Open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Aug. 31.