Salt Lake Men’s Choir commemorates its 40th anniversary with summer concert

For 40 years, the Salt Lake Men’s Choir has provided an inclusive community for singers of all backgrounds to come together with their love of music. To celebrate four decades of musical excellence, the choir held a summer concert at Murray High School in June that featured its favorite songs from stage and screen.

Dennis McCracken has served as the choir’s artistic director for 18 years. He conducted the performance that had the audience cheering, laughing and emotionally connecting with songs that included “Pure Imagination” from “Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory,” “For Good” from “Wicked” and “Make Them Hear You” from “Ragtime.”

“Over the years the men’s choir has done about every genre of music available and we always come back to ones that we love to sing, and that is Broadway show tunes,” McCracken said.

Several soloists performed during the event including Darrell Peterson, Buck Patton-Hedger, David Haslam, Berry Payne and Conor Reese. The “Circle of Life” rendition, from “The Lion King,” featured flutist Jarod Smith and drummers Allen Anderson, Rhys Davidson and Brad Meehan.

The choir celebrated Pride Month with “The Rainbow Connection” from “The Muppet Movie” and incorporated lighter numbers like “Lydia, the Tattooed Lady” from “At the Circus” and “Sing!” from “A Chorus Line.”

Davidson has performed with the choir for six years. The West Valley resident said being part of the organization allows him to be around like-minded people who love music.

“We like to sing, and I get to see all of my friends each week,” Davidson said. “I tell people all the time, if you like to sing show tunes or acapella, our concerts are super fun. It’s just a good time.”

The Salt Lake Men’s Choir’s reputation is one of welcoming acceptance. Many of the members identify as gay or bisexual and the choir is a safe place that offers support, social connection and encouragement.

“It’s a big family. So it’s more than just getting together and singing, they really take care of each other and love each other,” McCracken said. “The mission of the choir is to be inclusive, take our music everywhere and let people see what a great bunch of people we are.”

More than 70 choir members participated in the summer concert that featured 18 songs and a medley of showstoppers. The audience was filled with supportive family and friends, cheering everyone on.

Reese, originally from South Dakota, now lives in Salt Lake and is enjoying his first season with the choir.

“I’ve been singing since I was in grade school but there was a big gap after college and I realized I had more time on my hands and there was something in my life that was missing,” he said. “I got with the choir and it’s been great.”

Anyone interested in joining the choir can attend rehearsals on Thursdays at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church (777 S. 1300 East). For more information, visit SaltLakeMensChoir.org

“Everybody has different backgrounds, different voices, but we all come together and make it work,” said choir member Mitchell Eddards. “We have people that come from all over the state. It’s a lot of fun to put together. And a lot of work.”λ



