Comcast launches epic short film that honors the nation’s fearless airmen

For more than 60 years, Comcast has supported the military community through programs, services and resources. Through its Project UP initiative, Comcast will commit $1 million this year to organizations that support veterans in digital skills-building programs, entrepreneurship opportunities and access to technology.

To highlight this commitment, Comcast NBCUniversal and Xfinity launched the short film “The Aviators,” directed by Oscar winner Kathryn Bigelow. The film celebrates the pioneering generation of military aviators and showcases the power of technology that connects people of all ages.

Inspired by the bonds forged among military servicemen, “The Aviators” features true-life Vietnam veterans Cmdr. (Ret.) Jack “Razor” Gillett, Maj. (Ret.) Elester “Hollywood” Latham, Lt. (Ret.) Jim “Zeke” Lloyd, and Lt. (Ret.) Bill “Offender” Moir. Gillet, Lloyd and Moir served with the Gunslingers squadron in the USS Saratoga. The film brought them together for the first time in 16 years.

“It’s a real honor to work with our nation’s veterans,” Bigelow said in a documentary about the short film. “They’re special people who’ve devoted their lives to our security. I feel like it’s my opportunity to give back.”

With the launch of the film in May, Xfinity announced new military benefits that include a $180 virtual prepaid card for military customers to apply to their choice of Xfinity services, one free Xfinity mobile line for one year, and an automatic upgrade to become an Xfinity Diamond Rewards member.

Additionally, the military community can continue to enjoy specially-priced park tickets and discounted vacation packages at Universal Destinations & Experiences.

Throughout 2024, Comcast will support several military-serving nonprofits advancing digital equity. Key organizations include NPower which provides free training for active-duty members transitioning out of the military; Our Community Salutes which offers high school graduate enlistees connectivity offers and digital equity resources; the Wounded Warrior Project which ensures veterans can access health benefits and career resources online, and Hesperus which donates laptops to Native American veterans participating in the Entrepreneurship Veteran Bootcamp.

“Through our partnership with Comcast, together we are helping address the critical technical training needs of service men and women who are making the transition to civilian life,” said NPower CEO Bertina Ceccarelli. “By being intentional about the needs of the military community, we can help make that shift more seamless and impactful for individuals and the companies that seek to hire them.”

New Xfinity military offer and NBCUniversal discounts equal more than $700 in savings

Comcast has introduced a portfolio of new Xfinity Military discounts and dedicated offerings to ensure veterans, service members, military spouses and their dependents stay connected to the Xfinity network’s unmatched speed and reliability. For more information on this initiative visit corporate.comcast.com .

Founded by World War II Navy veteran Ralph Roberts, Comcast has hired more than 21,000

veterans, National Guard and reserve service members, and military spouses since 2015.

Deneiva Knight is a former military spouse and U.S. Army Reservist, serving from 1996-2001. Now the external affairs director for the Comcast Mountain West Region, Knight is proud to work for a company that invests in active-duty, transitioning and retired military service members.

“I am proud to work for Comcast,” Knight said, “a company that not only honors its veterans and military-serving employees but creates opportunities to support us at every angle through its benefits structure, career pathways, and community impact initiatives.”

Xfinity presents "The Aviators" on YouTube.




