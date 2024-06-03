School-age youth can get a UTA Rider’s License to travel the Wasatch Front

UTA’s popular summer youth pass is back, providing unlimited rides on FrontRunner, TRAX, streetcar, UTA On Demand and buses for kids ages 6 to 18. For $49, the UTA Rider’s License can take youth to places from Weber to Utah County.

“UTA is excited to once again be offering kids the chance to get out and explore their community this summer,” said UTA spokesperson Carl Arky. “Our hope is once they start using public transportation, they’ll become more comfortable and familiar with the UTA system and continue using transit as they get older. That will help reduce congestion and air pollution all while enhancing the quality of life for everyone along the Wasatch Front.”

The pass is valid through Aug. 31 and can be purchased as a mobile ticket on the Ride UTA mobile app. For youth without a smartphone, Tap passes can be purchased online at RideUta.com or UTA customer service locations.

UTA transit goes to Hogle Zoo, Tracy Aviary, Living Planet Aquarium, Thanksgiving Point, BYU Museum of Art, Scera Theater and Outdoor Amphitheater, Lagoon, Cherry Hill, Kenley Amphitheater, Station Park and more. For information, visit rideuta.com/Rider-Info/Riders-License. λ