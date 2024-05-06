Unique traditions make graduation ceremonies special

Thousands of students will be graduating at the end of this month and each school will conduct their graduation ceremony with unique traditions, awards, celebrations and themes.

Students will be the main speakers at Providence Hall High School’s graduation ceremony. The student body president, two valedictorians and two other students will share their thoughts and wisdom with their peers.

“We really make it kid focused, so adults don't speak more than three minutes,” Principal Melissa McPhail said. “I feel like if we're waiting ‘til the last day to teach them something, then we have not done our job for four years.”

McPhail said one of the student speakers chosen to speak this year is not a well-known student but will share an impactful message.

“We get these kids who have had a unique journey through high school, and we catch the attention of those kids that weren't the activity type or the academic type,” she said.

Providence Hall’s graduation ceremony is always less than an hour and 40 minutes to ensure the students have time to celebrate with friends, family, and former elementary, middle and high school teachers who attend the ceremony. Of this year’s 155 graduates, 29 have attended Providence Hall since kindergarten.

After the speeches and diplomas, the students will leave the stadium as the ‘song of the year’ plays. McPhail chooses the song that best fits the graduating class. Last year’s song was Bon Jovi’s “It’s My Life” and in 2020, it was R.E.M.’s “It’s the End of the World As We Know It.”

“The kids really want to know all year what their song is going to be, but I wait until the day of graduation,” McPhail said.

Providence Hall’s ceremony will be held at the Zion’s Bank Stadium at nearby Salt Lake Academy, which also has a unique graduation tradition. Following the graduation ceremony, each Salt Lake Academy graduate receives five roses to give as a ‘thank you’ to their parents, teachers, counselors or friends.

“They get to present them to people who have influenced them along their journey,” school office manager Cheryl DeHeck said.

Gifts are also a part of South Valley School’s open house style graduation. Students and their families will also be treated to refreshments and a slide show highlighting each of this year’s 35 graduates.

Here is the pertinent information. ADA accommodations are available at all locations.





Academy of Math, Engineering and Science — An anticipated 118 students will take part in the school’s commencement exercises, which will feature nine student speakers and two musical numbers. The 90-minute ceremony will begin at 2 p.m., May 23 in Cottonwood High’s auditorium.





Alta High — About 545 seniors are to walk through commencement exercises at 10 a.m., May 29 at the University of Utah’s Huntsman Center with Canyons Board of Education Vice President Amanda Oaks and Board member Holly Neibaur speaking and will be joined by Director of High Schools Tom Sherwood. This year’s theme is “Alta, Let’s Fly!”

American Academy of Innovation — About 60 seniors will take part in their commencement exercises. Graduation will be at 6 p.m., May 29 at Thanksgiving Point’s show barn.





American Preparatory Academy — At APA’s commencement ceremony, 52 students will graduate at 10 a.m., June 1 at the school. The APA Chorum Vita choir will be singing a Latin piece titled "Omnia Sol" by Z. Randall Stroope and "For Good" from the Broadway musical “Wicked.” The valedictorian will be selected in early May. The ceremony is by invitation only.

Beehive Science & Technology Academy — Twenty-three students will listen to their commencement speaker, Sandy City Council Member Marci Houseman at 7 p.m., May 23 at Salt Lake Community College’s Miller Free Enterprise Conference Center’s auditorium. This year’s valedictorian is James Nelson and salutatorian Lliam Delahunty.



Bingham High — Commencement exercises will be held at 5:30 p.m., May 30 in the UCCU Arena at Utah Valley University in Orem. The theme is from author T.S. Eliot, “The end is where we start from.” Speakers will include Jordan School District Superintendent Anthony Godfrey, Jordan Board of Education members Marilyn Richards and Bryce Dunford with Board president Tracy Miller and District Administrator of High Schools Brad Sorensen in attendance.



Brighton High — Canyons School District Assistant Superintendent McKay Robinson is scheduled to speak to 520 students who are expected to graduate at 2 p.m., May 29 at the Maverik Center. Joining him will be Canyons Board of Education President Amber Shill and former Board president Nancy Tingey. This year’s theme is “The future depends on what we do in the present,” by Mahatma Ghandi.



Copper Hills High — May 29, 6 p.m.



UCCU Arena at Utah Valley University

“Be your best self”

Corner Canyon High — “Always One” is the theme for 550 seniors who will graduate at 2 p.m., May 29 at the University of Utah’s Huntsman Center. Canyons School District Director of High Schools Tom Sherwood is scheduled to speak. Joining him is Canyons Board of Education Vice President Amanda Oaks and Board member Holly Neibaur.



Cottonwood High — About 400 seniors will walk through the traditional commencement exercises at 10 a.m., May 24 at the University of Utah’s Huntsman Center.



Cyprus High — May 23, 1 p.m.



Maverik Center

Diamond Ridge — About 60 students will graduate at 6:30 p.m., May 28 at Eastmont Middle School’s auditorium. Canyons School District Director of High Schools Tom Sherwood is scheduled to speak. Joining him is Canyons Board of Education Vice President Andrew Edtl, former Board president Nancy Tingey and Board member Karen Pedersen. This year’s theme is by Canadian poet and author Rupi Kaur: “You don’t just wake up to become a butterfly. Growth is a process.”



Entrada — Canyons School District Director of High Schools Tom Sherwood is expected to address 135 soon-to-be graduates at 7 p.m., June 26 at Alta High School. Canyons Board of Education President Amber Shill and Vice President Amanda Oaks will be present. The theme is “Winners never quit. We choose to win!”

Granger High — May 24, 7 p.m.

Maverik Center

Granite Connection High — An open house will be held 4-7 p.m. on May 22 and 23 at Granite Connection High.



Granite Peaks High — June 5, 6:30 p.m.



Granite Peaks

Granite Transition Services — The graduation ceremony will be 10 a.m. on May 23 in the Granite Connection Auditorium.



Hartvigsen School — May 23, 12:30 p.m.



Hartvigsen gym

Herriman High — May 30, 7:30 p.m.



Herriman High Football Stadium

“Here and Now”

Hillcrest High — About 480 seniors will turn the tassel at their 9:30 a.m., May 29 graduation at the Maverik Center. The speaker is Canyons School District Assistant Superintendent McKay Robinson. Joining him will be Canyons Board of Education Vice President Andrew Edtl and member Kris Millerberg. The theme comes from American businessman and writer, Max Depree: “We cannot become what we want by remaining what we are.”



Hunter High — May 24, 2 p.m.



Maverik Center

Jordan High — Canyons School Board of Education Vice President Andrew Edtl and Karen Pedersen will address the 430 seniors at the 6:30 p.m., May 29 commencement ceremony at the Maverik Center. For their theme, the seniors selected “And the Beet Goes On,” to tie into their nickname, the Beetdiggers. Canyons School District Assistant Superintendent McKay Robinson will be in attendance.



Jordan Prep Plus — May 3, 10 a.m.



Maverik Center

Jordan Valley — Canyons School District Special Education Director Nate Edvalson will talk to five students who will graduate at 3:30 p.m., May 24 at the Hillcrest High School’s fieldhouse gallery. Canyons Board of Education former president Nancy Tingey and Board member Kris Millerberg will join him. The theme is “Adapting to Change.”



Juan Diego Catholic High — The Baccalaureate Mass for 168 students in the Class of 2024 will be held on May 21 at the Cathedral of the Madeleine Catholic Church. The commencement exercises will take place on May 25 at the school. Both events require a ticket to attend.



Kearns High — May 24, 9 a.m.



Maverik Center

Kings Peak High — May 30, 6 p.m.



Hidden Valley Middle Auditorium

“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” - Eleanor Roosevelt

Life Skills Academy — Eight students will graduate at 12:30 p.m., May 28 at the school. The theme is a quote by author J.R.R. Tolkien; he said: “The greatest adventure is what lies ahead. Each day brings new possibilities for exploration and discovery.” Speaking will be Canyons School District Special Education Director Nate Edvalson and he will be joined by Canyons Board of Education President Amber Schill, former president Nancy Tingey and member Karen Pedersen.



Lone Peak High — May 22, 12:30 p.m.



BYU’s Marriott Center

Mountain Ridge High — May 30, 1 p.m.



UCCU Arena at Utah Valley University

“This is the Time”

Murray High — The graduation ceremony will be held at 11 a.m., June 6 at the Lifetime Activities Center on Salt Lake Community College’s Redwood Campus.



Olympus High — May 24, 2 p.m.



Huntsman Center

Paradigm High — At 4 p.m., May 30, 55 seniors will graduate at the University of Utah’s Kingsbury Hall. The yet-to-be-named valedictorian will be the student speaker.



Providence Hall — May 24, 10 a.m.



Zions Bank Stadium

River’s Edge — “Level Up” is the theme for this year’s commencement, which will be held at 1 p.m., May 31 in the school’s auditorium. Speaking will be Jordan Board of Education President Tracy Miller and Jordan School District administrator Lisa Robinson. Joining them will be Board vice president Darrell Robinson and Board member Lisa Dean.



Riverton High — May 30, 8:30 a.m.



UCCU Arena at Utah Valley University

“Beginnings are usually scary, and endings are usually sad, but it's everything in between that makes it all worth living.” - Bob Marley

Salt Lake Academy — May 30, 10 a.m.



Zions Bank Stadium

Skyline High — May 24, 6 p.m.



Huntsman Center

South Valley — May 29, 3 p.m.



South Valley School Cafeteria

“Chart Your Course”

Summit Academy High — May 30, 2 p.m.



Summit Academy High Gymnasium

Taylorsville High — May 23, 6 p.m.



Maverik Center

Valley High — Graduation will be held at 10 a.m., May 29 at Zions Bank Stadium at Real Academy in Herriman. This year’s theme is “The People, The Stories, The Experiences.” Speaking will be Jordan Board of Education President Tracy Miller and Jordan School District Administrator of High Schools Brad Sorensen with Board vice presidents Darrell Robinson and Niki George and Jordan District administrator Becky Gerber in attendance.



Waterford School — At 10 a.m., June 6, the school will honor its Class of 2024 on the campus’ east soccer field. About 70 students are expected to participate in the commencement exercises, which will feature Waterford’s vocal ensemble, the Troubadours, as well as a musical performance by the Lower School students. ADA access is on the southwest side of the field.



West Jordan High — May 29, 2 p.m.



UCCU Arena at Utah Valley University

“We didn’t know we were making discoveries, we were just having fun.” - A.A. Milne in Winnie the Pooh