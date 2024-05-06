Eleven local farmers markets to visit this summer

Summer and fall bring the season of the farmers markets where vendors sell fresh produce, homemade products and more.

Several farmers markets in Utah, including those hosted by the Utah Farm Bureau on this list, are strict about each product being made or grown by local farmers to support farmers in the state— which ensures quality, fresh produce and goods for shoppers at the markets.

This list is in no way comprehensive or in any particular order, but are just some ideas on where to find some local farmers markets.

1. Sandy City farmers market

Starting June 15, Sandy City partnered with Empowered Community Markets will host a weekly farmers market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sandy Amphitheater, 1245 E. 9400 South. With fresh food, shopping, live music, and a splash pad, Sandy’s farmers market will be on the fun to do list all summer long. The farmers market will go on until fall with the last day of the season on Oct. 19.

2. Draper City farmers market

Sunset Farmers Markets, which specializes in evening and weekday markets, runs the show for Draper City’s farmers market. This market is at Smithfields Park every Tuesday from 5 to 9 p.m. from July to September, and then 5 to 8 p.m. in October. More than 80 small local businesses will attend each week, featuring fresh flowers, produce, eggs, honey, milk, meat, baked goods, and art. Food trucks will also be there to offer even more choices for dinner and treats.

3. Suncrest farmers market in Draper

The neighborhood Suncrest Hills, located at 2016 East Village Green Circle in Draper hosts a farmers market on the second Wednesday of the summer months starting in June and ending in October from 5 to 9 p.m. In 2023, they had activities like petting zoos, live music and a s'mores station. Goodies such as fresh bread, homegrown vegetables and salsa, jewelry, soap and much more were also sold.

4. “9th West Farmers Market” in Salt Lake City

This is a market that’s been around since 2005 when The People’s Market was first started by Kyle LaMalfa. It’s hosted near the International Peace Gardens at 542 N. 900 West in Salt Lake City. From mid-June to mid-October, the market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday.

5. Downtown Salt Lake City farmers market

The farmers market in Salt Lake City runs nearly year round. The Saturday summer market runs in the summer and fall from June 1 until Oct. 21 at Pioneer Park (350 W. 300 South) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. An art and craft market is also held during the same time, in the same place by Urban Food Connections of Utah.

6. Daybreak Farmers Market

Rain or shine, the Daybreak Farmers Market offers 60 booth spaces every week and is run by Empowered Community Markets. In the heart of the Daybreak neighborhood, the market offers local musical talent, locally-grown produce, homemade jewelry and artisanal crafts, and artwork. The market runs every Saturday and starts on June 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and runs until Oct. 12, when hours change from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Four times during the summer youth entrepreneurs are invited to open their own store front and sell goods at the farmers market, on June 22, July 20, Aug. 17 and Sept. 28.

7. South Jordan City farmers market

Every Saturday from Aug. 3 to Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., South Jordan will host a farmers market at 1600 W. Towne Center Drive. Each week is focused around a different community activity, including a variety of crafts, a balloon animal artist and more.

8. Utah Farm Bureau’s South Jordan farmers market

This market is also owned and operated by the Utah Farm Bureau and features Utah farmers selling anything from produce, to salsa, fresh bread, jams and tamales. Unlike the Murray Park market, select Utah artisans who use “Utah-grown and raised agricultural products” will be permitted to sell items other than food.

The market is every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning Aug. 3 and running until Oct. 12.

9. West Jordan food trucks, community market and “First Fridays”

Starting in May, food trucks come to usher in the warmer weather in West Jordan. On every second Tuesday of the month from 5 to 8 p.m. at Ron Wood Park (5900 New Bingham Hwy.) near the splash pad, a variety of food trucks come to the west side of the city.

In June through September, a community market with vendors will accompany the city’s food truck event.

West Jordan “First Fridays” at the Viridian Events Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, are sponsored by Salt Lake County and West Jordan City, each first Friday of the month until the end of summer and will feature live, local music. Food trucks and a free craft also add to the fun. As the weather gets warmer, summer yard games will also be available to use on the lawn.

10. Utah Farm Bureau’s Murray Park farmers market

The Utah Farm Bureau owns and manages the farmers market every year at Murray Park, located at 296 E. Murray Park Way.

“This makes for a unique shopping experience focused entirely on Utah farmers and the great fresh produce that is available during our growing season,” stated the organization on the event page.

This is a food-only market that begins on July 26. The market will be open every Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., with the last day on Oct. 28. Food vendor applications are due April 30.

11. Bountiful farmers market

Starting on June 20 and ending on Oct. 17, the Bountiful farmers market will be at the Bountiful Town Square (75 E. 200 South) every Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m., excluding July 4. No animals or skateboards are allowed in the square. See which vendors and local musicians will be there on Bountiful City's website, www.bountifulutah.gov.












