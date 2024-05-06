Free recreation pass for youth in Salt Lake County

Parents in Salt Lake County can register their kids for the My County Rec Pass, allowing them to visit any SLCo recreation center for free. The pilot program was created with support from Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson, the Salt Lake County Council and the Tourism, Recreation, Culture, and Convention Program.

“We are thrilled to share this opportunity with the youth of Salt Lake County,” Wilson said. “By offering this program to youth, we are expanding access and fostering a sense of belonging and connection within our community. Together, we can empower our youth to lead healthy, active lives and cultivate lifelong passions.”

Any school-aged youth (ages 5-18) living in Salt Lake County is eligible to enroll in the program, granting them access to open plunge at county swimming pools, public skating at ice sheets, gyms, weight rooms and climbing walls (some age restrictions apply). The pass goes into effect Saturday, June 1.

To enroll, parents or guardians can register their children at any Salt Lake County-operated recreation center with proof of county residency. For those who are 18, an adult does not need to be present for registration but they still need proof of residency.

Salt Lake County Recreation centers in the City Journals readership area are:

Copperview Recreation Center (8446 S. Harrison Street) in Midvale

Dimple Dell Recreation Center (10670 S. 1000 East) in Sandy

Draper Recreation Center (657 E. Vestry Road)

Gene Fuller Recreation Center (8015 S. 2200 West) in West Jordan

Holladay Lions Recreation Center (1661 E. Murray-Holladay Road)

JL Sorenson Recreation Center (5350 W. Herriman Main St.) in Herriman

Millcreek Recreation Center (2266 E. Evergreen Ave.)

Redwood Recreation Center (3060 S. Lester St.) in West Valley

South Jordan Recreation Center (10866 S. Redwood Road)

Taylorsville Recreation Center (4948 S. 2700 West)

Additional recreation centers are in Salt Lake City and Magna. Visit slco.org/parks-recreation for a complete list of participating facilities.

“This program underscores our commitment to providing accessible, inclusive and engaging recreational opportunities for youth across the county,” said Doranne Pittz, Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation associate director. “We aim to extend our reach and impact, ensuring that every young person has the chance to experience the benefits of recreation and community involvement.”

While visiting the recreation centers, children 9 years old and younger must be accompanied by someone 14 years of age or older at all times. The pass is good through May 31, 2025.

“Providing children with opportunities to engage in county recreation activities through the My County Rec Pass is opening a door to a world of discovery, growth and happiness,” said Taylor Abegglen, outreach program manager at Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation. “It’s an investment in their well-being and development. It’s not just a pass, but it’s a path to a brighter, healthier future for our children.”

For more information about programs and facilities, visit slco.to/my-county-rec-pass.








