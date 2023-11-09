Remembering the state’s military veterans during November

Remembering the state’s military veterans during NovemberNov 09, 2023 02:30PM ● By Peri Kinder
There are many ways to honor Utah’s military veterans this month, including volunteering at the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs or the Military and Family Support Center. Additionally, cities, businesses and organizations in Salt Lake and Davis County will honor Utah’s vets for Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Here are some ways to show appreciation for the vets in the community.
Visit the Fort Douglas Military Museum
Learn about the role of the military in Utah and honor those who served their country.
Tuesdays-Saturdays, Noon-5 p.m., Free
32 Potter Street, Salt Lake City
Visit the Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park
Honor the sacrifice made by men and women in the armed services.
Office hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
17111 S. Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale
Riverton City Veterans Day Concert
Performance by the Riverton Jazz Band.
Flag ceremony conducted by the American Legion Post 140.
Thursday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m.
Old Dome Meeting Hall, 1452 W. 12600 South
Alta High School Veterans Day of Honor
Friday, Nov. 10, 9:30 a.m.
Alta High School, 11055 S. 1000 East
Free Pies for Veterans - Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary
Saturday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
3401 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek
Bountiful Veterans Day Program
Saturday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m.
Bountiful Veterans Park, 795 S. Main Street
Draper City Veterans Day Ceremony and Field of Flags
Saturday, Nov. 11, 11-11:30 a.m.
Draper City Park, 12500 S. 1300 East
The Field of Flags features hundreds of flags displayed from Nov. 10-12.
Layton City: Veterans Parade and Veterans Honors Ceremony
Saturday, Nov. 11, 11:11 a.m.
Parade starts at 465 N. Wasatch Drive and proceeds through Layton Commons Park.
Ceremony will be held at the Vietnam Memorial Wall Replica site within the park.
Utah National Guard Veterans Day Concert
Saturday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m., Free
The Tabernacle on Temple Square, 50 N. West Temple Street
AFC & USU Symphony Orchestra: Veterans Day Memorial Concert
Saturday, Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m., Free - Ticket Required
Chase Fine Arts Center, Daines Concert Hall, Utah State University λ