Remembering the state’s military veterans during November

There are many ways to honor Utah’s military veterans this month, including volunteering at the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs or the Military and Family Support Center. Additionally, cities, businesses and organizations in Salt Lake and Davis County will honor Utah’s vets for Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Here are some ways to show appreciation for the vets in the community.





Visit the Fort Douglas Military Museum

Learn about the role of the military in Utah and honor those who served their country.

Tuesdays-Saturdays, Noon-5 p.m., Free

32 Potter Street, Salt Lake City





Visit the Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park

Honor the sacrifice made by men and women in the armed services.

Office hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

17111 S. Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale





Riverton City Veterans Day Concert

Performance by the Riverton Jazz Band.

Flag ceremony conducted by the American Legion Post 140.

Thursday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m.

Old Dome Meeting Hall, 1452 W. 12600 South





Alta High School Veterans Day of Honor

Friday, Nov. 10, 9:30 a.m.

Alta High School, 11055 S. 1000 East





Free Pies for Veterans - Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary

Saturday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

3401 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek





Bountiful Veterans Day Program

Saturday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m.

Bountiful Veterans Park, 795 S. Main Street





Draper City Veterans Day Ceremony and Field of Flags

Saturday, Nov. 11, 11-11:30 a.m.

Draper City Park, 12500 S. 1300 East

The Field of Flags features hundreds of flags displayed from Nov. 10-12.





Layton City: Veterans Parade and Veterans Honors Ceremony

Saturday, Nov. 11, 11:11 a.m.

Parade starts at 465 N. Wasatch Drive and proceeds through Layton Commons Park.

Ceremony will be held at the Vietnam Memorial Wall Replica site within the park.





Utah National Guard Veterans Day Concert

Saturday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m., Free

The Tabernacle on Temple Square, 50 N. West Temple Street





AFC & USU Symphony Orchestra: Veterans Day Memorial Concert

Saturday, Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m., Free - Ticket Required

Chase Fine Arts Center, Daines Concert Hall, Utah State University λ