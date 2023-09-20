Suicide Prevention Awareness
September marks Suicide Prevention Month. Recent national polls indicate that 94% of adults believe suicide can be prevented. Unfortunately, we continue to see dramatic increases in the number of youth who need care. The latest stats are sobering:
- Almost 48,000 people died by suicide in 2021;
- That’s 1 death every 11 minutes; and
- 12 million adults thought about suicide and over 3 million made a plan.
Suicide is preventable. We are listening.
As a behavioral healthcare provider here in Utah, our team at Salt Lake Behavioral Health is dedicated to be there during Suicide Prevention Month 2023 in a manner that promotes connectedness and recovery. Culturally relevant mental health services, evidence-based treatments and support are available. We are listening – and we can help.
If you or someone you love is experiencing an emotional crisis or thoughts of suicide, 24/7 assessments are available by contacting us directly or you may contact:
- 988, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline that provides 24/7, no-cost and confidential support for individuals in distress, including prevention and crisis resources. Text, chat or call today. Trained crisis counselors are ready to serve.
- The Veterans Crisis Line for U.S. Military Veterans, call 988, press 1.
- Trevor Lifeline, the only national 24/7 lifeline for LGBTQ youth, at 1-866-488-7386.
We want our community to know we are in this together, and each of us has a role to play in suicide prevention throughout the year and especially in September.
Sincerely,
Kreg Gillman, Ph.D., MBA
Chief Executive Officer
Salt Lake Behavioral Health