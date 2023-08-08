Utah Women Run helps women occupy positions of leadership

Getting engaged in the political process can feel daunting. The idea of fundraising, staging a political campaign, marketing, canvassing and doing all the steps it takes to run for office often stops people from running before they even start. But Utah Women Run is a powerful advocate.

Hosted by the Hinckley Institute of Politics, Utah Women Run is a nonpartisan initiative designed to encourage, empower and train women so they can bring their voices to the political issues of the day. Whether that’s running for city council or serving on a board or commission, UWR offers programs to get women involved.

“One of the things that holds women back, and this is not anecdotal, this is research, is that women feel like they have to be overqualified before they run for office,” said Morgan Lyon Cotti, associate director at the Hinckley Institute and UWR board member. “We connect them through our alumni, we connect them with those women who have run for office so they can see what it looks like. They can see what other people have done and hopefully gain that confidence to run themselves.”

Founded in 2011 as Real Women Run, the organizers committed to help women engage in political and public life. More than 1,000 women have gone through the program, getting elected to school boards or government roles and creating a stronger voice for women at the political table.

One of those women is Sophia DiCaro, who now serves as executive director of the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget and works as a senior advisor to Gov. Spencer Cox. In 2014, DiCaro ran a successful campaign that earned her a seat in the Utah House of Representatives, serving West Valley City. She said going through the UWR training was beneficial to her, not just as a representative, but in her future roles, as well.

“Groups like Utah Women Run…are a great way to learn more about what a campaign entails or learn more about what the commitment might be. [A way] to get over that intimidation of the unknown would be to attend some of these trainings,” DiCaro said.

UWR amplifies women’s voices and helps them build platforms that allow those voices to be heard. Cotti has seen an increase in women running for local office, whether that’s a mayoral position or on the city council, and she sees them winning.

Many women start their political careers at the hyperlocal level before moving onto state or even national leadership positions. She said it’s gratifying to have a woman attend a UWR training, win an election and come back to teach other women how to do it.

“The research is absolutely solid that when we have more than one woman in a room, we have more thoughtful conversations which leads to better policy outcomes,” Cotti said. “It is in the benefit of everyone in our state to have more parity and more equity when it comes to women in political office.”

DiCaro emphasized that women can attend UWR training and never run for office. Using the skills taught in the program can help women serve in many capacities and roles that help bring enlightened conversations and policy decisions. For more information, visit Utahwomenrun.org.

“It is such a rewarding opportunity to serve whether it be an elected office or an interest group or whatever that might be. It is so important to participate in the process,” she said. “It’s so easy to get involved to whatever degree people are willing and able. There are opportunities out there and groups out there that would love to help.”λ



