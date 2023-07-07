Make the farmers market your regular grocery outing

As summer is finally launching into full swing, so are the countless farmers markets providing farm fresh, local foods and goods to the Salt Lake Valley. They offer ways to support the local farmers, local economy and engage in practices much more sustainable than the industrial scale food system the country has become reliant on.

“Farming enables us to connect with the infinite ecological processes that keep us alive,” said Alexandra Parvaz, the farm co-manager of Keep It Real Vegetables out of Murray. “Farmers markets are just one out of many creative solutions to create a thriving and vibrant local food system.”

The weekly events begin to break down the degree of separation between the consumer and where their food comes from, creating a space where consumers and producers can interact on a personal level, building community to support one another.

“As much as two-thirds of total revenue comes from the market,” said Jacob Meltzer, a farm hand at Keep It Real Vegetables. As their primary source of income, markets offer farmers an opportunity to make a living from their goods.

Yet our food system has come to place little value in those producing the very thing life is predicated on. “It is a very disheartening reality that farmers and people that grow food are not paid livable wages,” Parvaz said. “I think farmers markets illuminate the possibility for these conversations to be held so that as a community, we can push towards more just food systems. Ultimately reprioritizing what we’re investing in.”

Like how SNAP EBT benefits have been incorporated into the structure of farmers markets, offering people of all income levels the access to fresh, local food. With a SNAP EBT Horizon card, you can exchange a desired amount of money on the card to tokens usable at the markets to purchase eligible items like fruits, vegetables, herbs, meats, fish, poultry, breads, dairy, maple syrup, pickled goods, jam, honey, dressings, cider, seeds and non-hot foods. SNAP does not cover purchases of wine, beer, liquor, cigarettes, tobacco or any hot food to be eaten at the market. Double Up Food Bucks is an additional program that matches SNAP benefits dollar-for-dollar up to $30 per market day at participating markets, meaning folks could get an additional $30 of free Utah-grown fruits and vegetables per market day with their SNAP EBT Horizon card.

“You can cash in your food stamps and it’s matched by a grant so even people who are low-income can get really high quality food,” said Montague. But what you don’t know you don’t know so, “it’s a matter of letting more people know about that,” Meltzer said.

While benefiting both the farmer and consumer, shopping at the farmers markets also benefits the earth in numerous ways. “It’s less miles for your food to travel than shopping in the grocery store,” Montague said. “The more you shop local, the less packaging, the less travel, the fresher the food, the less energy spent refrigerating and transporting it.”

“We’re all for better, more improved use of urban spaces to grow food,” Parvaz said. “Not only can we get more food to be accessible, but we can also address a lot of troubling social and environmental problems associated with food that isn’t grown locally and isn’t that accessible.” By avoiding things like industrial pesticides and fertilizers that create separation from a land ethic.

Although the food at the farmers market is arguably slightly more expensive, “the quality of the freshness is unmatched,” Montague said. “And there’s a lot of things at the farmers markets that you can’t get in stores. It’s part of a healthy food economy and it’s the best place to go grocery shopping.”

It gives these farmers faith when seeing people with their grocery totes, making their rounds, filling their bags as if they were shopping at the grocery store. “When you’re at the farmers market running errands with intent on filling up your fridge, that can really take it to the next level,” Meltzer said.

So the next time you are in need of a kitchen restock, consider shopping at one of the many farmers markets happening around the valley. Here is a list of the farmers markets happening, at least one each day of the week, to begin making the farmers market your grocery store. λ





FARMERS MARKET CALENDAR

SUNDAY

Wheeler Sunday Market *

@ Wheeler Historic Farm, Murray

May 21 - Oct. 15 | 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.





9th West Farmers Market

@ 1060 S. 900 West, Salt Lake City

June 13 - Oct. 10 | 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.





MONDAY

Herriman Farmers Market *

@ J. Lynn Crane Park, Herriman

June 5 - Oct. 9 | 5 - 9 p.m.





Springville Farmers Market *

@ Springville Civic Center, Springville

July 3 - Oct. 30

July - Sept., 5 - 9 p.m.

October, 5 - 8 p.m.





TUESDAY

West Jordan Community Market

@ Ron Wood Park North parking lot, West Jordan

Second Tuesday of each month,

June 13 - Sept. 12

July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12 | 5 - 8 p.m.





WEDNESDAY

New Roots Redwood Farmers Market *

@ Redwood Farm, West Valley City

June 21 - Oct. 18 | 4:30 – 7 p.m.





Park City Farmers Market

@ Canyons Resort Lower Level parking lot

June 7 - Oct. 18 | 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.





Orem Farmers Market *

@ Orem City Center Park, Orem

July 5 - Oct. 25

July - Sept., 5 - 9 p.m.

Oct. 5 - 8 p.m.





VA Medical Center Farmers Market

@ VA Medical Center, Building 8, Salt Lake City

Aug. 2 - Sept. 6 | 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.





THURSDAY

Bountiful Farmers Market *

@ Bountiful Town Square, Bountiful

June 15 - Oct. 12 | 4 p.m. - dusk





West Valley Farmers Market *

@ Centennial Park, West Valley City

June 22 - Oct. 5 | 5 - 9 p.m.





Lindon Farmers Market *

@ Lindon City Center Park, Lindon

July 6 – Oct. 26

July - September, 5 - 9 p.m.

October, 5 - 8 p.m.





Liberty Park Farmers Market

@ Liberty Park, Salt Lake City

June 16 - Sept. 22 | 4 p.m. - dusk





FRIDAY

Utah Farm Bureau Farmers Market at Murray Park *

@ Murray Park, Murray

July 28 - Oct. 28 | 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.





SATURDAY

Downtown Farmers Market *

@ Pioneer Park, Salt Lake City

June 3 - Oct. 21 | 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.





Sunnyvale Farmers Market *

@ Sunnyvale Park, Salt Lake City

June 17 – Oct. 14 | 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.





Daybreak Farmers Market *

@ 11247 S. Kestrel Rise Road, South Jordan

June 10 - Oct. 14 | 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

(Oct. 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.)





Provo Farmers Market *

@ Pioneer Park, Provo

June 3 - Oct. 28 | 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.





Farmers Market Ogden *

@ Union Station on Historic 25th Street, Ogden

May 27 - Sept. 9 | 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.





Utah Farm Bureau Farmers Market at Murray Park *

@ Murray Park, Murray

July 28 - Oct. 28 | 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.





Utah Farm Bureau Farmers Market at South Jordan *

@ 1600 Towne Center Drive, South Jordan

Aug. 5 - Oct. 14 | 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.





Midway Farmers Market

@ Midway Town Square, Midway

June - October | 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.





Spanish Fork Farmers Market *

@ 775 W. Center St., Spanish Fork

Last Saturday in July - last Saturday in October

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.





Eagle Mountain Farmers Market *

@ Cory B. Wride Memorial Park, Eagle Mountain

June 10 - Sept. | 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.





Draper City’s Farmers Market *

@ Ballard Arena, Draper

June 17 - Oct. 14 | 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.





* Signify the markets or markets with vendors accepting SNAP EBT benefits