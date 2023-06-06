Wanted: High school students for the FBI Teen Academy

The FBI Salt Lake City Field Office invites all interested high school students, in grades 9-12, to

attend the FBI Teen Academy, which will be held Aug. 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the FBI

Salt Lake City office (5425 W. Amelia Earhart Drive).

The FBI Teen Academy provides an opportunity for high school students to catch a glimpse behind the scenes of the FBI. Upon completion of the academy, high school students will have a greater understanding of the FBI’s mission and how it serves the citizens, community and nation.

During the academy, students will learn about how evidence and hazardous materials are collected at crime scenes, discover how FBI SWAT executes arrests, learn about crimes against children, explore cyber programs and get information about job opportunities and requirements.

Due to the vast diversity in the FBI workforce, any student with an interest in the FBI, what it does, and how a relationship with the FBI can help their school, is encouraged to apply.

The program is not exclusive to students interested in criminal justice. All students will be evaluated based on their application (school activities and community involvement) and an essay to determine which students will be offered a seat in the class. None of the above elements will be the sole basis of evaluation on an application and the process should be taken seriously by all applicants.

The application, release form, and a supporting essay must be received by the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office by 5 p.m. on June 30. Incomplete and late applications will not be accepted. The application and more information can be found at www.fbi.gov/file-repository/salt-lake-city-2023-teen-academy-application-05102023.pdf/view.λ