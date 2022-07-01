A night pedaling under the stars you won’t forget

By Peri Kinder | [email protected]

Take a ride on the dark side at the annual Antelope Island by Moonlight Bike Ride. The event that started in 1994, has become a highly-anticipated experience that continues to attract families and community members.

This year’s ride will be held Friday, July 15 at 10 p.m. with participants traveling from the marine to the historic Fielding Garr Ranch, and back. The Ride into the Moonlight Theme is inspired by the new “Top Gun” movie and riders are asked to wear aviator-based costumes like bomber jackets, goggles and scarfs.

“The Antelope by Moonlight Bike Ride has been one of Davis County’s most popular events for nearly three decades, and for a good purpose,” said Jessica Merrill, director of Discover Davis. “It offers the community a chance to dress up, come together and experience the incredible Antelope Island sky at night.”

Along with the costume contest, there will be awards for the best-decorated bike and best group costume. Be sure to check in before 8 p.m. to be entered into the contests. Registration is now open, with tickets ranging from $25-$35. For more information, or to purchase tickets for Antelope by Moonlight, visit DavisCountyUtah.gov/moonlight.

The Moonlight Bike Ride was created to put the spotlight on Davis County's unique gem, Antelope Island State Park. The ride is popular with families and riders of all ages who want to get out and enjoy a night under a bright summer moon. The route is an out-and-back 24-mile loop on asphalt road, starting from the marina.

A pre-party will consist of local vendors, music, entertainment, food trucks, socialization and more. Each rider will be offered light refreshments at the halfway point. Nature sets the stage for this adventure on two wheels, with roaming bison, howling coyotes, and the stunning backdrop of the mainland's twinkling lights across the lake.

In addition to being a unique experience, the event supports projects that enhance the Antelope Island visitor experience and helps bring improvements to the area.

“We encourage anyone who can ride 24 miles to come out and participate,” said Wendy Wilson, assistant park manager of Utah State Parks at Antelope Island State Park. “Antelope by Moonlight is the perfect summer activity and an experience that doesn’t come around very often. We hope people will take advantage to explore Antelope Island after hours.”