Salt Lake County giving residents opportunity test out lifeguarding

By Travis Barton | [email protected]

Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation is hosting a “Just-Try-It: Lifeguarding” for those ages 14 and up from 3 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the Dimple Dell Recreation Center (10670 S. 1000 East) in Sandy.

“Being a lifeguard was something I always wanted to do and, as a teen, my dreams came true when I was hired by Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation,” said Amber Milne, recreation manager at Fairmont Aquatic Center, in a press release. “I worked as a lifeguard during high school and while in college. Now, 20 years later, I’ve made a career out of doing what I love while serving the community.”

The parks and recreation department held the same two-hour event on Nov. 20 at the Northwest Recreation Center in Salt Lake City. It’s aimed to give anyone interested the opportunity to experience what it’s like to be a lifeguard.

According the press release, individuals will “try lifeguard skills and activities, shadow a lifeguard, talk with lifeguards and management about the duties and responsibilities of the position, play some pool games, and apply for a great and fun job.”

It is part of the county’s efforts to fill lifeguard positions through employment benefits described as “paid training, flexible hours, great coworkers, professional development, and pay up to $16/hour depending on experience, position, and shift. Hired individuals will work at recreation centers throughout the county.”

Parks and Recreation is also offering surge pay to cover harder-to-fill shifts, Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Employees working these hours will earn $6 on top of normal wages until the end of the year.

This comes after a summer when the county was also facing a shortage in lifeguards.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a swimsuit, a towel and a friend. Admission fees are waived for participants and no registration is required.

Individuals interested in applying for a lifeguard or swim instructor position may apply at bit.ly/slcoguard.