Governor Cox joins Children's Center Utah for summit on kids' mental health

“Our children are struggling and they need our support," Gov. Cox said. "This Summit will bring more focused attention on the mental health needs of our youngest Utahns and help us develop policy solutions to help them thrive.”

The 2021 Summit will showcase the program and policy recommendations made by the Utah Early Childhood Mental Health Working Group. The working group is a cross-sector team of leaders and key stakeholders in Utah that has focused its expertise and energy throughout 2021 on addressing system-level change to further strengthen early childhood mental health in Utah, according to a Children's Center Utah press release.

Keynote speakers include Dr. Brenda Jones Harden, PhD and Alison Richman Professor for Children and Families University of Maryland School of Social Work. They are expected to cover a variety of topics such as disparities in mental health among minorities, the effects of COVID-19 on children’s mental health, and the developing brain.