Legacy retirement home celebrates 25 years with new look

By Rachel Aubrey | [email protected]

The Legacy Retirement center held an open house for residents, their families and the public on June 17.

The residence underwent a six-month long renovation that included new carpet and flooring, fresh paint, new cabinetry throughout the apartments, and a more open concept for the living and entertainment areas. Since its opening 25 years ago, the Legacy Retirement Residence of South Jordan has strived to embody care, hospitality and continuous improvement for its residents.

As part of the open house, family and spectators were given a glimpse of the new apartment upgrades, with a model apartment available for showing during the open house, as well as a tour of the amenities including a theater room, beauty and barber shop, fitness room, game room, country store, library, reading room, dining room and common areas. Food and drinks were served to visitors and residents as part of the open house celebration.

Legacy is home to approximately 140 residents, including Marguerite O’niones, originally of Indiana, who moved to the Salt Lake valley to be closer to her daughter and five grandsons. O’niones is 101 years young and has enjoyed being in Utah and being in the outdoors as much as possible.

“I enjoy being older,” O’niones said. “I have a nice apartment, and the food is good, and the ladies are friendly.”

Those looking to call Legacy home can choose from unfurnished studios, one bedroom, two bedrooms and two-bedroom suite rooms. Residents are able to bring their own furniture to their apartment, to create a more personal feeling. Each apartment has a full kitchen if residents prefer to cook their own meals, but according to staff member Amber Millington, most prefer to their three meals a day in the dining area with friends.

“I think the residents like the sense of independence here,” Millington said.

Those who come to live at Legacy can expect to have an enrichment of life, offering all the opportunities for independent living without the care and worry that can often accompany living alone. While some retirement communities can appear lonely and dull, the staff at Legacy help ensure that there are plenty of stimulating activities and events for residents to participate in.

“We are very social here,” Marketing Director Leilani Palmer said. “We like our residents to have activities; we like to keep them involved.”

During the height of the pandemic, residents were limited to only two visitors at a time and all visitors were required to check in upon arrival. According to the website, all residents and staff were provided the opportunity to receive the vaccine and now residents can entertain an unlimited number of visitors and families throughout the day.

“It’s been neat to see how things how changed since the pandemic,” Millington said, who began working at Legacy last Thanksgiving. “We still tried to have activities and have residents be social, but now compared to then, it is so much more lively.”

Legacy Retirement is not a nursing facility where residents come to spend their final days, but it is a thriving, independent living community where residents can enjoy being safe, comfortable and engaged.

“Something to really be aware of is the loneliness,” Community Relations Director Erin Schmucker said. “Individuals in their homes without companionship, friends, a spouse or family that come to visit, it is very lonely.”

There is very little loneliness at Legacy. Instead, residents can expect high-quality care with a personal touch. It is a place where residents become friends, and staff can become family.

Legacy Retirement has locations throughout Utah as far north as Logan and as far south as the soon to be St. George location. For more information about Legacy Retirement and all that is has to offer, including scheduling a tour of the South Jordan location, visit https://www.legacyretire.com/.



