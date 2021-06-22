Dive into summer fun at Salt Lake County outdoor pools

Dive into summer fun at Salt Lake County outdoor poolsJun 22, 2021 12:43PM ● By Heather Lawrence
Crestwood in Cottonwood Heights is one of nine Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation outdoor pools that opened Memorial Day weekend. (Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation)
By Heather Lawrence | [email protected]
If you needed another sign that things were returning to normal, here’s a good one: the Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation outdoor pools opened Memorial Day weekend! The pools are scattered throughout the county and will stay open through the summer.
The county advises patrons to check their website at www.slco.org for updates on COVID restrictions including mask requirements. In general, those who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks.
Most of the pools have fun features like lap lanes, leisure areas, zero-depth entry, ADA accessibility, kids play areas, diving boards, sunbathing areas or slides. All have lifeguards on duty during operating hours.
Opening hours, times and prices differ slightly for each location, so it’s wise to call ahead. And for an extra fun and exclusive event, many of the pools are available after hours to rent for private parties.
Crestwood Pool
1700 E. Siesta Dr. (7485 S.)
385-468-1683
Draper Pool
657 E. Vestry Road
385-468-1995
Liberty Park Pool
900 S. 650 East
385-468-1564
Magna Pool
3270 S. 8400 West
385-468-1826
Redwood Pool
3060 S. Lester St. (3100 S. Redwood Road)
385-468-1870
SLC Sports Complex Pool
645 S. Guardsman Way
385-468-1925
South County Pool
12765 S. 1125 West
385-468-1362
Taylorsville Pool
4914 S. 2700 West
385-468-1740
West Jordan Pool
8125 S. 2200 West
385-468.1941