Dive into summer fun at Salt Lake County outdoor pools

By Heather Lawrence | [email protected]

If you needed another sign that things were returning to normal, here’s a good one: the Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation outdoor pools opened Memorial Day weekend! The pools are scattered throughout the county and will stay open through the summer.

The county advises patrons to check their website at www.slco.org for updates on COVID restrictions including mask requirements. In general, those who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks.

Most of the pools have fun features like lap lanes, leisure areas, zero-depth entry, ADA accessibility, kids play areas, diving boards, sunbathing areas or slides. All have lifeguards on duty during operating hours.

Opening hours, times and prices differ slightly for each location, so it’s wise to call ahead. And for an extra fun and exclusive event, many of the pools are available after hours to rent for private parties.





Crestwood Pool

1700 E. Siesta Dr. (7485 S.)

385-468-1683





Draper Pool

657 E. Vestry Road

385-468-1995





Liberty Park Pool

900 S. 650 East

385-468-1564





Magna Pool

3270 S. 8400 West

385-468-1826





Redwood Pool

3060 S. Lester St. (3100 S. Redwood Road)

385-468-1870





SLC Sports Complex Pool

645 S. Guardsman Way

385-468-1925





South County Pool

12765 S. 1125 West

385-468-1362





Taylorsville Pool

4914 S. 2700 West

385-468-1740





West Jordan Pool

8125 S. 2200 West

385-468.1941



















