New CEO for B&G Clubs of Greater Salt Lake

LeAnn Saldivar, chief executive officer and president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake, announced on April 5 that she is leaving her current position to pursue other professional goals in the philanthropic sector of Utah and the Mountain West.

Saldivar has served the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake kids and families for the past 31 years. The last 16 years as CEO and president.

The Board of Directors was aware of the upcoming announcement and conducted a national search to fill the position. The Board announced the appointment of Amanda Ree Hughes as CEO effective mid-April. Saldivar will remain with the Clubs through the end of June to facilitate the transition of leadership and completion of projects currently underway.

LeAnn Saldivar

"It has been a great privilege to serve as the steward of this valued organization for so many years and to witness the generations of young people whose lives have been changed by its mission," Saldivar said. "I have great faith in the Board of Directors' choice of Amanda as the new CEO and look forward to watching the continued growth of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake under her leadership,"

Saldivar began her career at the organization in 1990 as the Club's front desk receptionist while in college. She has essentially served in every key role in the Club, becoming CEO in 2005 and leading the Club through some transformative years.

Saldivar was born and raised in the Salt Lake Valley and graduated from the University of Utah.

Over the years, Saldivar has impacted the Boys & Girls Clubs of America movement across the Pacific region and nationally. She established the first formal staff training program at her organization, developed statewide trainings, and served on the National Training Committee for seven years. Saldivar was instrumental in starting the Utah chapter of The Professional Association and was a member of the National Professional Association Board of Directors for six years. She also served on the Advisory Council for the Pacific West office of Boys & Girls Clubs of America for six years.

She is an active advocate for youth issues in Utah, having served on the Utah After-School Network Advisory Board, Salt Lake Gang Prevention Steering Committee, HR Executive Roundtable, and other local boards and committees.

Saldivar led the merger of the two largest Boys & Girls Clubs organizations in Utah in 2015 and the acquisition of another Boys & Girls Clubs in Carbon County in 2017.

Saldivar led a $7 million capital campaign to expand services in two new facilities. Ultimately raising nearly $8.5 million, the two recent locations (Larry and Gail Miller Club in Murray; and the Spence Eccles Club in the Capitol West area of Salt Lake) are now open.

In 2017, Saldivar was awarded the Nonprofit CEO of the Year by Utah Business Magazine and Executive of the Year by the Association of Boys & Girls Club Professionals. She also received the Blue Spirit Award in 2017, the highest honor a professional can receive from the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Amanda Ree Hughes

Hughes returns to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake after serving as a consultant for Boys & Girls Clubs of America for the past two years. She had previously served as the director of Development for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake with nine years of service to the organization in fundraising and public relations.



"Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake has a long and proud history of providing excellent service to kids and families as one of the premier youth development organizations in our state," Hughes said. "I am honored to return to my Club home, especially in this time of unprecedented need. I look forward to joining the team of dedicated professionals to create positive outcomes for all youth in the greater Salt Lake communities."





Hughes is a nonprofit administrative professional with more than 24 years of professional experience in marketing and fundraising, including several leadership roles. Born and raised in a rural Utah town, she is an alumna of Southern Utah University and holds a Theatre and Special Education degree. She also received her master’s degree of Fine Arts in Arts Administration and Management from the University of Alabama. She has worked in various management and leadership roles for the Utah Shakespeare Festival and the Southeast at Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Horizon Theatre Company, and the Center for Puppetry Arts before returning to Utah to find her second home at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake 11 years ago.

Hughes has served for the past two years as a consultant for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, helping lead Clubs across the Pacific and Southwest regions in the states of California, Utah, Idaho, Colorado and Montana in stewardship and resource development and building strong leadership teams at the Club level. With a successful track record in fundraising, community relations, and board development and her core strengths of building relationships, developing organizational strategy, fostering public relations, and advocating for youth positioned her for the Greater Salt Lake Club's CEO role.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake

According to a press release, since 1967, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake have offered positive alternatives to children who may be surrounded by negative influences, showing them how to live successful and productive lives. Boys & Girls Clubs give their members, ages 3-18, access to dedicated, trained professionals who can provide guidance in adopting healthy lifestyles and pursuing educational objectives. Most importantly, Boys & Girls Clubs equip young people with the skills they need to resolve conflicts peacefully, improve relationships with every aspect of their day-to-day lives, and function as responsible citizens.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake serves kids at seven locations in Salt Lake, Tooele, and Carbon County. Before the pandemic, nearly 6,500 youth attended these Clubs, with over 1,200 members coming to the Clubs each day. In the early days of the pandemic, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake provided virtual activities and mentorship, emergency childcare for children of essential workers and first responders, and meals for families experiencing food insecurity.

For more information, visit www.gslclubs.org or call 801-322-4411.