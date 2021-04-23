Summit Vista Opens Meadow Peak, Full-Service, Onsite Medical Services Facility

Summit Vista is opening Meadow Peak, an onsite assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and rehabilitative care in a new 150,000 sq. ft. facility at 6084 S. Summit Vista Blvd., in Taylorsville Thursday, April 7.

Meadow Peak is the crowning achievement at Summit Vista, Utah’s first life plan community, because it allows residents to receive additional supportive services like assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing that complete the full continuum of care.

Healthcare professionals ensure every need is compassionately met while promoting the dignity of each resident, as well as helping them stay as independent as possible.

“One key to quality care it so provide each resident with their own individualized care plan,” said Mark Erickson, Summit Vista CEO and Executive Director. “That includes nutritious eating, as well as socializing activities and transportation.”

Life enrichment activities play an integral part in our approach and ensure each resident has the opportunity to participate in an personalized life skill or activity every day, if they like. That includes:

Doing tailored activities based on background, retained skills, abilities, and interests to stimulate positive memories;

Creating an enhanced sense of meaning, accomplishment, purpose, belonging, and connection with others;

Observing and addressing moods and well-being; and

Stimulating the senses through familiar objects and activities to help maintain and improve functional skills.

At Summit Vista, good food is also an integral part of our health and well-being.

“We offer a gourmet dining experience with bistro-style dining seven days a week, and our residents love it,” said Tim Needles, Executive Director of Meadow Peak. “Together with our in-house dietician, our culinary team prepares delicious and nutritious food to accommodate all diets, food restrictions, and discriminating palates.

“With our Meadow Peak opening, residents will have personal and health-related services available 24 hours a day, with each service designed to assist residents with the various activities of daily living, while helping them maintain their personal lifestyle.”

Meadow Peak provides studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, along with services for inpatient and outpatient therapy, pharmacy, mail, transportation, religious services, beautician, barber, laundry, housekeeping and more.

The beautifully architectured addition, built by Gardner Company, includes 54 assisted living apartments with 22 studios, which includes 20 one-bedrooms and 12 two-bedrooms; 20 memory care suites; 75 skilled nursing beds; 51 private skilled nursing suites; and 12 semi-private skilled nursing suites.

“Along with Gardner Company, we have partnered with Mission Health Services and CNS for premier healthcare services,” Needles said. “All higher levels of care offered at Meadow Peak are administered by Mission Healthcare, and additional services are available through CNS and other healthcare partners.”

With Meadow Peak, residents and their families can have peace of mind in knowing each resident’s health needs will be taken care of now, as well as in the future.

“We make it our mission to provide a continuum of coordinated, integrated, and comprehensive health and wellness services that adhere to the Eden Alternative® philosophy of focusing on the care of the human spirit, as well as the human body,” said Erickson.

Called a revolutionary way to retire, Summit Vista is a 105-acre gated campus that provides an active senior living community and offers residents worry-free living, exceptional amenities, and an onsite continuum of care that includes independent living, assisted living, home care, nursing care, memory care and rehabilitation services.

The innovative retirement living community also includes a seemingly endless supply of maintenance-free conveniences, time-saving services, luxurious apartment homes, exclusive health and wellness opportunities, and a vast selection of programs to enhance retirement at every turn.

For more information, visit SummitVista.com.







