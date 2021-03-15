West Valley City adds support to state funding for transportation infrastructure

By Travis Barton | [email protected]

During a time when lawmakers from around the state convene, whether virtually or in person, West Valley City officials recently advocated for more transportation funding from the state.

The City Council unanimously passed a resolution 6-0 (Councilmember Tom Huynh was absent) supporting a need for transportation infrastructure funding.

“The City first advocates for its local transportation infrastructure needs,” the resolution read in part, “but also recognizes that transportation is a regional matter and therefore also supports the various parties advocating for regional investment on the west side of Salt Lake County.”

No specific projects are listed in the resolution, done so on purpose by city officials to ensure support remains broad since cities have different needs based on location.

For West Valley City, Mayor Ron Bigelow highlighted the city’s unique location as part of its needs during a Jan. 26 study meeting as he made suggestions to the resolution.

“As a major location for northwest travel,” he pointed to the various high-traffic corridors that run through the city such as I-215, SR-201, Redwood Road, Bangerter Highway, 5600 West and Mountain View Corridor to name a few. He also noted the amount of airport traffic that comes through the city.

The Mayor also asked the resolution include how transportation affects not only residents, but business and economic development as well. “That’s pretty significant,” Bigelow said.

The resolution also highlights the city’s importance to regional transportation as the second largest city in the state, its access to major interstates and the international airport, and how the city “provides an important link to north south transportation…considering the prime location of the city in the Salt Lake Valley.”

The city continues to “grow and expand,” the resolution states, “and has long recognized the need for ongoing investment in transportation infrastructure particularly inside the city relating to east/west corridors.” It adds that transportation investment would maintain and improve access and ensure quality of life.

Assistant City Manager Nicole Cottle told the council that city staff always prefers to be cautious in how they term support for outside parties, noting they don’t want to send “mixed messages” as they seek its own transportation funding specifically for the city in addition to regional funding.

She was hopeful this resolution met both those objectives.

“As the council knows, we take this statement very seriously, it has impact,” she said.







