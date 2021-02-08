UDOT closes 12600 South at Bangerter until August

By Travis Barton

Drivers in southwestern Salt Lake County should prepare for adjusted travel in 2021. 12600 South in Riverton will be closed in both directions for seven months at Bangerter Highway while crews construct a new freeway-style interchange according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

During the closure, Bangerter Highway will remain open in both directions, and the traffic signal at 12600 South will be removed permanently. In addition, right turns both on and off 12600 South will still be open.

“Every time we build a new interchange on Bangerter Highway, it helps drivers get where they’re going more safely and efficiently,” said Marwan Farah, UDOT Bangerter Interchanges project manager, in a press release. “We know this closure will be impactful, so we’ve worked closely with the city and local businesses to minimize inconvenience for the community. The trade-off is, the closure allows us to build the interchange more quickly and safely, at a lower cost to taxpayers.”

Local drivers have several options to get around the closure, including 11400 South and 13400 South. Designated detours will have signs posted along the routes, and engineers will adjust the timing of stop lights to accommodate the increased traffic. More information on the closure area and alternate routes is available at the project website, udot.utah.gov/bangerter12600south.

Three new freeway-style interchanges are currently under construction along Bangerter Highway at 6200 South, 10400 South, and 12600 South. These interchanges will eliminate stoplights for Bangerter Highway drivers and improve safety by removing cross traffic. This continues a multi-year program of upgrading Bangerter Highway by converting intersections to interchanges to accommodate current and future growth in this part of the state. Information on current and future plans for interchanges along Bangerter Highway is available at udot.utah.gov/bangerter.

The process began Jan. 21 and the east-west closure will remain in place through August.

Riverton city officials encouraged residents to support the 32 businesses located on either side of the Bangerter Highway 12600 South intersection (14 on the west side, 18 on the east) as the area can expect decreased traffic.

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For the latest information on traffic patterns and restrictions during construction, visit the UDOT Traffic website (udottraffic.utah.gov) or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android.



