Community generosity spreads to South Jordan Elementary children

By Julie Slama | [email protected]

The generosity of the South Jordan Elementary community surprised first-year principal Bev Griffith.

It was February 2020 when Griffith took the helm of the elementary school so when families approached her and started giving items to her to provide for children in need this past December, she was genuinely taken back with appreciation.

“I had a couple families just come and give me things for families for the winter and holidays and then people just started donating and donating,” she said. “We just got 14 hams donated, on top of bags of food. We have books and toys, hygiene items and so many wonderful things for them. It’s so wonderful.”

The Angel Tree effort provided for 18 families. Food was sorted and distributed to families in three bags—main course, lunch and bread, and snacks and personal hygiene items. Other items were given to families matching the ages of the children.