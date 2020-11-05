Desert Star presents, "Nutcracker: Men in Tights"Nov 05, 2020 03:03PM ● By Justin Adams
This holiday season, Desert Star Playhouse (4861 S State St, Murray) will be presenting an original production, "Nutcracker: Men in Tights."
Desert Star's annual Christmas productions combine festive holiday music, meta humor, topical jokes and audience participation.
"Nutcracker: Men in Tights" looks to feature a 'play-wthin-a-play,' as it's based in a "small Utah town in financial ruin," that decides to put on a show to make some money. Hilarity inevitably ensues as a colorful cast of characters must come together to make the play a success.
This year, the dinner part of Desert Star's dinner-theater offering will be a little different. This year dinner will be served to attendees in a separate room prior to the show because of COVID-19.
The show will run from Nov. 12 to Jan. 2. Visit the Desert Star Playhouse website for showtimes and ticket information.
Desert Star's annual Christmas productions combine festive holiday music, meta humor, topical jokes and audience participation.
"Nutcracker: Men in Tights" looks to feature a 'play-wthin-a-play,' as it's based in a "small Utah town in financial ruin," that decides to put on a show to make some money. Hilarity inevitably ensues as a colorful cast of characters must come together to make the play a success.
This year, the dinner part of Desert Star's dinner-theater offering will be a little different. This year dinner will be served to attendees in a separate room prior to the show because of COVID-19.
The show will run from Nov. 12 to Jan. 2. Visit the Desert Star Playhouse website for showtimes and ticket information.