Desert Star presents, "Nutcracker: Men in Tights"

4861 S State St, Murray) will be presenting an original production, "Nutcracker: Men in Tights."



Desert Star's annual Christmas productions combine festive holiday music, meta humor, topical jokes and audience participation.



"Nutcracker: Men in Tights" looks to feature a 'play-wthin-a-play,' as it's based in a "small Utah town in financial ruin," that decides to put on a show to make some money. Hilarity inevitably ensues as a colorful cast of characters must come together to make the play a success.



This year, the dinner part of Desert Star's dinner-theater offering will be a little different. This year dinner will be served to attendees in a separate room prior to the show because of COVID-19.



The show will run from Nov. 12 to Jan. 2.

for showtimes and ticket information.





