National Alliance on Mental Illness Utah presents Free Online Support Groups and Mental Health Seminars

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Utah is rolling out free online support groups and mental health seminars to anyone in Utah impacted by mental illness. May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and now more than ever these services are needed.

In addition to online support groups, NAMI Utah will provide online 90-minute mental health education workshops each Thursday in May at 7 p.m. New to the state of Utah, these presentations provide information on signs, symptoms, treatments, and resources. The presenters, NAMI Family-to-Family teachers, share their stories of having a family member with a mental health condition, giving hope to those who may be struggling with their loved one. “We are excited to be offering online support groups and mental health education seminars online. We know there is tremendous need, especially in light of new stressors related to COVID-19,” says Robert Wesemann, executive director of NAMI Utah.

While some people may be concerned about confidentiality in an online format or their ability to use video conferencing, NAMI Utah assures confidentiality, and technological problems have been minimal. Participants must register ahead of time and will receive a weekly confidential log-in invitation, which allows them to join the online meeting.

Starting in May, family members of loved ones with mental health conditions can attend online family support groups every Tuesday at 7 p.m. Adults with mental health conditions are invited to attend Connection support groups every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.

To register for a support group, contact Christene Finch at [email protected].

Family and Friends education seminars will be held each Thursday in May at 7 p.m. Contact Eric Keil at [email protected] to register.

Coming soon are other NAMI classes offered online in both English and Spanish.

Normally NAMI Utah presents its annual NAMIWalk in May each year at Veterans Memorial Park in West Jordan. This year will be a little different.

On May 30, NAMIWalks will be a virtual experience and joined by NAMIWalks across the country. NAMIWalks Your Way means what it sounds like: participants get to make NAMIWalks their own. You can walk a 5k—through your neighborhood, around your backyard, on your treadmill. Or you can do something else meaningful and fun to celebrate our virtual walk day.

Take photos and videos and share your activity on a favorite social media with the link to your walk fundraising page and the hashtag #NotAlone and #MentalHealthForAll.

For more information, visit namiwalks.org.



