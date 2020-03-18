5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Northern Utah
Mar 18, 2020 09:37AM
● By Justin Adams
By Justin Adams | [email protected]
Many Utah residents awoke with a jolt on Wednesday morning as they could feel their homes shaking as a result of a 5.7 magnitude earthquake that occurred at 7:09 a.m.
The earthquake's epicenter came from Magna, but reports came in from Logan to Riverton, according to a tweet from the Utah Emergency Management department.
The earthquake was Utah's largest since a 5.9 magnitude struck in St. George in 1992.
Early reports indicated no serious damage or injuries.
Some Utah residents turned to social media to share photos of items that had fallen off shelves in their homes or new cracks that had appeared in the structure of their home.
In Herriman, a considerable amount of material broke off from the facade of Silver Crest Elementary School and fell to the sidewalk below.
The main earthquake was followed by several after-shocks, as well as disruption to some services as precautionary measures are put it place.
At Salt Lake City airport for example, the air traffic control tower and terminals were evacuated, causing flight delays, and possibly cancellations.
Multiple school districts in the valley announced that school lunch pickup will not be available on Wednesday due to the earthquake.
