Salt Lake County prohibiting dine-in options at restaurants and bars
Mar 16, 2020 12:13PM
● By Justin Adams
By Justin Adams | [email protected]
Sorry, your reservation has been cancelled. The Salt Lake County Health Department announced on Monday morning that it will be prohibiting dine-in options for the food and beverage industry, as a measure to slow the spread of COVID-19, or Coronavirus.
Beginning at 11 p.m. Monday evening, everything from fast food and cafes to restaurants and bars will no longer be able to seat their customers.
Similar precautions have been enacted by states like Ohio and New York.
A press release sent out by the Department clarified that takeout, curbside, pickup, drive-thru, delivery (including by third-party services), and mobile food (trucks/carts) are still allowed.
The press release further stated that all retail and service-oriented businesses "are required to implement social distancing measures and exclude symptomatic workers from working."
