High school sports events take hiatus during Covid-19 pandemic

By Greg James | g.james@mycityjournals.com

Local high school and youth sports programs are on hold as the country braces itself against Covid-19 concerns.

“We are currently following the direction from the Granite School District,” Hunter High School’s athletic director Pam Olson said.

The Utah High School Activities Association released a statement dated March 13 stating all activities, athletics, practices and team gatherings be suspended beginning March 16. This directive is set to last approximately two weeks. More information can be accessed on the website www.uhsaa.com .

“It has been a little bit crazy,” Taylorsville athletic director Guy Mackay said. “Most of the kids are disappointed. They want to compete, that is one of the reasons they put in all of the hard work. It will definitely be more difficult to keep up the enthusiasm of the teams if they are unable to play.”

Trying to keep things as normal as possible could be difficult.

“We don’t want to cause a panic. We haven’t taken too many precautions other than cleaning equipment and encouraging good hygiene. We are trying to be understanding when kids don’t feel good too,” Mackay said.

Kearns High school initiated a no hand shake or high five policy before events were cancelled.

“Our kids are understandably disappointed,” Kearns athletic director Davis Ballard said. “But they understand why it is happening.”

The UHSAA board of directors is in constant contact with Utah public health officials. They pledge to reevaluate in two weeks and notify their member schools.

“We encourage schools to follow best practices from the Utah Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control, along with the best practices of school districts and charter boards,” UHSAA Assistant Director Jeff Cluff said.

Spring sports schedules and makeup arrangements will be made following the approval to proceed by state government officials.