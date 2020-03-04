City Journals to host Northern Utah Spelling Bee at Bingham High School

by Stephanie DeGraw | [email protected]

The Northern Utah Spelling Bee on March 7 will showcase spelling skills and dedication. The competition is open to the public at Bingham High from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"Even in this day and age, when we have spell check on everything, it’s still good to have strong spelling skills for many professions," said Bryan Scott, creative director at the City Journals. "The work it takes and the process to be the best at something needs to be celebrated."

There are many jobs where being a good speller has its advantages, such as coders who can spell can usually code twice as fast as those who don't spell well. Spelling also helps people improve at reading and writing, he said.

One-hundred and twelve elementary and junior high students will compete. Schools from Salt Lake City, Davis, Weber, and Utah counties. They send two champions from their Spelling Bees to compete at the Northern Utah Regional Spelling Bee. The students range from fourth to eighth grade. The City Journals sponsors the event to give students the chance to be the top speller in the region. The winners then attend the National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C.

Bee Week is May 24 - 29, 2020, at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. The Scripps National Spelling Bee is over 75 years old. It is administered on a not-for-profit basis by The E.W. Scripps Company from its headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio.

For more information visit spellingbee.com/.















