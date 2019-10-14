20 safety tips for trick-or-treaters
Oct 14, 2019 04:32PM
● By Travis Barton
You’re never too old to trick-or-treat (unless you are 35 and going by yourself, then yes, you are too old to trick-or-treat). But being safe knows no age limits, especially on a night when most people are wearing disguises.
While it’s time to get your costume and candy bag ready, preparation of another kind is required for kid and adult alike. Here are some tips to stay safe this Halloween.
- Avoid trick-or-treating alone. Walk in groups or with a trusted adult.
- Costume accessories such as swords and knives should be short, soft and flexible.
- Examine all treats for choking hazards and tampering before eating them. And as difficult as it may be, limit the amount of treats you eat.
- Beware the homemade treats made by strangers. Better to eat only factory-wrapped treats.
- Walk from house to house, don’t run. Doing so with a flashlight will help you see and others to see you.
- Test makeup in a small area before applying. Then remove it before sleeping to prevent possible skin or eye irritation.
- Look both ways before crossing the street. Do we even need to say this one?
- Only visit well-lit houses.
- Do not enter a home without a trusted adult.
- Never accept rides from strangers. Stranger danger is a real thing.
- By not wearing decorative contact lenses, you lower the risk for serious eye injury.
- Wear well-fitted costumes, masks and shoes to avoid blocked vision, trips, falls and relentless mockery from your peers.
- Drive extra safely on Halloween. Popular trick-or-treating hours are 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. so be especially alert during those hours. Slow down in residential neighborhoods. We all know how excited kids can be. Enter and exit driveways slowly and carefully.
- Remind children to watch for cars turning or backing up and to not dart into the street or between parked cars.
- Put your electronic devices down as you walk around.
- Keep costumes bright, or add reflective tape, to ensure kids are easier to spot.
- Be careful next to candles or Jack-o’-lanterns.
- Keep an eye for allergies. If someone has serious allergies or food sensitivities, read any unfamiliar labels before handing over the candy.
- Brush your teeth. Candy is sticky and cavities will scare you.
- You can maximize your candy intake by planning your route. Stick to places you are familiar with so you can also circle back around to Halloween headquarters.