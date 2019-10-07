A spooky mix of plays, parties and races to put you in the Halloween spirit

By Christy Jepson | [email protected]

Halloween is just around the corner and there are plenty of activities for just about everybody. Besides the traditional fall events like corn mazes and pumpkin patches, here are some different Halloween activities going on in the Salt Lake Valley for “ghouls” and boys of all ages.

Halloween plays/performances

“Phantom” at Hale Centre Theatre in Sandy

Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit’s “Phantom” will be performed on the Young Living Centre Stage Sept. 23-Nov. 9. Even though it has some similarities of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Phantom of the Opera,” expect to see new characters and songs in this production. Audience members need to watch out for the massive chandelier that comes crashing to the floor. Ticket prices start at $48 for adults and $22 for youth 5-17. No children under 5 are permitted in the theater. For ticket information call 801-984-9000 or visit hct.org.

“Thriller” at Kingsbury Hall in Salt Lake City

This year’s smash Halloween dance production will include favorite numbers such as “Dem Bones,” “Frankenstein,” and “Jason Jam,” plus other new surprises. “Thriller” is full of frights, laughs and scares that make you scream. This production will be performed at Kingsbury Hall in Salt Lake City Oct. 14-26. Ticket prices are $35-$55. Visit https://odysseydance.com/shows/thriller/ for more information and discounts. This show is not for children under 8 or for the faint of heart.

“Adams Family Reunion: A series of FUNfortunate Events!” at the Desert Star in Murray

Desert Star is known for mixing parody with a little romance and adventure with Utah culture and political jokes, and this show is no exception. This story focuses on the Adams clan who are trying to save their home for the greedy oil baroness, Mrs. Measley who knows they have oil underneath their home. Ticket prices are $26.95 for adults (holidays, special events may be different) and children under 11 are $15.95. Call 801-266-2600 for tickets or visit their box office at Desert Star, 4861 S. State St. This production runs until Nov. 9.

The Dinner Detective interactive murder mystery dinner show at the Hilton Hotel in Salt Lake City

Be an active participate in America’s largest interactive comedy murder-mystery dinner show. Throughout the evening, audience members will eat a four-course meal while watching a crime unfold and then everyone is in it to figure out the clues of who did it. Don’t be deceived, the person next to you might be the culprit! The actors are hidden in the audience in regular clothes which makes a fun, social and interactive evening for all adults. Ticket prices start at $59.95 (check for holiday pricing). Tickets include: a four-course dinner, the murder mystery entertainment, and a prize package for the top sleuth. Some mild content, loud noises, a brief blackout and adult humor will be present. For more information visit thedinnerdetective.com/salt-lake-city.

“The Addams Family” at Hale Centre Theatre in Sandy

Come watch all the creepy, kooky and loveable family members from the 1960’s TV show, “The Addams Family” on stage from now until Nov. 16. This Broadway show’s message is all about what defines a “normal” family and that we need to love all people despite our differences. Be on the lookout for some fun quirks and tricks throughout the show. Ticket prices are $36-$48 for adults and $18-$24 for youth 5-17. Visit hct.org for more information or call 801-984-9000.

Races



The Haunted Half Sugar House

Dress up in your costumes and get ready to run for your life at the Haunted Half on Oct. 19 at Sugar House Park. All ages and abilities can either run the half marathon, 5k or the Halloween half-mile. The Fear Factory Finish is there to give you that end-of-the-race push which then rewards you with a festival full of food, contests, music, games and spooky fun things. Registration fees from now until Oct. 17 are $84.95 for the half, $36.95 for the 5k and $12.95 for the kids’ run. For registration and information visit thehauntedhalf.com/races/salt-lake-city.

Parties

Monster Block Party at the Gallivan Center in Salt Lake City

The 2019 Monster Block party will be held at the Gallivan Center on Oct. 26. This is a free daytime Halloween festival with trick-or-treating, costume contests with prizes, free arts and crafts, a pumpkin drop, live music and dance, and about 30 vendors. The Gallivan Center is located at 239 S. Main Street. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.